theater-actor-kyle-birch-dead-at-26

Kyle Birch, a rising theater star who played Usher in the Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop in London’s West End, has died at 26. The cause of death remains undisclosed.

Videos by Suggest

Russell Smith, the late star’s longtime agent, shared the heartbreaking news on X on Thursday.

“Kyle was a truly remarkable talent, with vocal abilities that could move audiences to tears,” Smith wrote.

“His voice wasn’t just beautiful — it was soulful, powerful and deeply resonant, capable of conveying emotions that stayed with you long after the final note,” Smith continued. “But beyond his artistry, Kyle was the most tender and lovely man I could ever hope to work with, a gentle and kindhearted soul whose warmth made every interaction special. I adored him.”

“He had a gorgeous smile that could light up any room, a presence that lifted spirits, and an energy that inspired everyone around him,” Smith added.

We are deeply saddened to hear the news that theatre star Kyle Birch has passed away at the age of 26. Kyle was a hugely talented performer and we had the pleasure of working with him on A Strange Loop at the Barbican last summer. pic.twitter.com/q1AST1qL8R — Trafalgar Entertainment (@TrafalgarEnt) December 5, 2024

Per Playbill, Kyle Birch also showcased his talent in a touring production of The Color Purple. He also delivered standout performances in Once on This Island and I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, both staged at London’s renowned Southwark Playhouse.

The actor also performed in a Bat Boy concert at the London Palladium.

A GoFundMe Has Been Established for Kyle Birch’s Funeral Expenses

“Kyle was more than a client or a performer. He was a light in our lives, a cherished friend, and a singular talent. There was only one Kyle,” Smith added in his statement. “My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time. Let us honor Kyle by remembering the joy he brought into the world, the magic he created, and the love he so generously shared.”

“Rest in peace, Kyle. You will be missed more than words can ever express. But your legacy will live on in every heart you touched,” Birch’s agent concluded.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been created to support Birch’s loved ones in covering funeral expenses. As of this writing, they’ve raised just over £19,000.