‘The Warriors’ Star David Harris Dies at 75, Cause of Death Revealed

David Harris, who is best known for his role as Cochise in the 1979 cult classic The Warriors, passed away in his New York City home on Friday, Oct. 25. He was 75 years old.

The late actor’s daughter, Davina Harris, confirmed his passing to the New York Times. She stated the cause of his death was cancer.

The Warriors is about a street gang that must fight its way from the Bronx to its home turf on Coney Island. However, there are struggles along the way, as the gang is falsely accused of assassinating a gang leader.

Harris’ character seemingly stood out from the gang, whose members wore matching red leather vests. Cochise wore a headband with turquoise necklaces that would make noises as the character made his way to Coney Island.

While speaking about The Warriors more than 40 years later, Harris stated during a 2019 interview with ADAM1Cradio, “We thought it was a little film that would run its little run and go, and nobody would ever talk about it again.”

Harris also admitted that the role gave him more attention than expected. “I was in Hong Kong, I was in the Philippines, I was in Tokoyo,” he explained. “I’ve dont a lot of movies, but I get off the plane and people go, ‘It’s the guy from The Warriors.’”

Those who starred in the film alongside Harris were Michael Beck, James Remar, and Dorsey Wright.

‘The Warriors’ Star Previously Opened Up About How He Became An Actor

During a 2022 appearance on The Claw’s Corner, David Harris reflected on how he got into showbusiness to begin with.

Although he had attended the High School of Performing Arts in New York City, The Warrior star had no idea what he wanted to do career-wise.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do, I was always the jokester,” he explained. However, things changed for him when a teacher recommended he join the school’s drama department.

“I fell in love with it,” Harris pointed out. “I said you know what, I think this is my niche.”

After graduating high school, Harris went on to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. His first role was in the 1976 TV film, Judge Horton and the Scottsboro Boys. That following year, he would go on to star with merl Street and John Lithgow in the play Secret Service.

“I was onstage with giants,” Harris declared. “I was so scared and so nervous that I got cast. But they took me under their wing.”

Other projects he worked on over the years included Purple Hearts, A Soldier’s Story, Fire With Fire, and Dish Dogs. His final film was 2016’s His Dying Wish while his last TV show was First Wives Club.