the-tragic-final-years-of-curtis-mayfield

Curtis Mayfield—the legendary singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer—stands as one of the most influential forces in soul music. While his legacy is one of profound artistry, his life was also marked by immense hardship, including a devastating accident that preceded his tragic death on this day in 1999 at just 57 years old.

Mayfield, known for hits like “Move On Up” and “Superfly,” was incredibly productive in the first two decades of his career, releasing more than 20 albums and soundtracks. Though his output slowed in the 1980s, he continued touring and performing regularly until a life-changing on-stage accident.

Mayfield performing in 1980. (Photo by Pete Cronin/Redferns)

The L.A. Times reported that Mayfield was performing a concert in Brooklyn when a lighting rig unexpectedly collapsed, hitting him and fracturing three vertebrae in his neck.

Mayfield was permanently paralyzed from the neck down.

Curtis Mayfield’s Devastating Health Setbacks Following His Tragic Accident

Curtis Mayfield was 48 when he became paralyzed, and a full recovery was unlikely, compounded by other ongoing health issues.

He faced diabetes, urinary tract infections, and muscle atrophy. He also experienced the torment of “phantom hands,” while his unused feet began to curve downward.

Despite this life-changing injury, he continued to compose music and record vocals while lying flat on his back. His final album, New World Order, was released in 1996.

Curtis Mayfield, alongside musician Vernon Reid, in 1994. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Complications from diabetes led to the amputation of Mayfield’s leg in 1998. Meanwhile, his declining health prevented him from attending his solo induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. Mayfield passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, in Georgia, surrounded by family. Complications from diabetes caused his death.

In the final decade of his life, the musician received widespread acclaim. He earned both the Legend Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist and as a member of the Impressions.