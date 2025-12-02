The Straight Forward Way Gwen Stefani Addressed Those Blake Shelton Break Up Rumors

Gwen Stefani is setting the rumors straight about breaking up with Blake Shelton. The singer effectively shut them down in a fairly straightforward manner.

Taking to Instagram Stories over the weekend, Stefani shared a PDA with Shelton. The two appeared in a photo together. Shelton kissed Stefani on the cheek. While she didn’t caption the photo, Stefani’s photo does more speaking than words.

This comes after rumors surfaced that Stefani and Shelton were in trouble. Both skipped out on the CMA Awards last month despit Shelton being nominated. They also haven’t appeared together on the red carpets sinch March.

The last time Stefani posted Shelton on her social media was back in June for his birthday. “happy birthday to my greatest love @blakeshelton u are my everything!! ❤️❤️,” Stefani captioned the post at the time.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

However, Shelton did post a birthday message to Stefani in October. He wrote, “Y’all help me wish @gwenstefani a happy birthday!!!!!! I love you pretty girl!!!!!”

Stefani and Shelton have been married since 2021. It’s not the first time rumors about their relationship being in trouble has surfaced. But publicly, the two have shared nothing but love.

“I think it’s pretty self-explanatory,” Shelton shared during an interview on “The Good Dish” in 2022. “We found each other at a very low point in each other’s lives. She kept me from going to the absolute bottom, you know? It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me is what it feels like.”

“I’ve never had that with somebody where it just felt like, no matter what, she has my back,” Shelton continued. “It’s the greatest feeling ever.”

Stefani also had nothing but good things to say about her husband.

“He’s humble, he’s genuine, and trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton,” she said. “Blake, you are a rare human being and for all the success that you’ve had in your life as a singer, a songwriter, a musician, a performer and entertainer, an actor, a comedian, an entrepreneur, he’s the same guy today as he was back then. A country guy with a love for country music.”

“He’s magnetic, the most generous person you’ll ever know and always just him,” Stefani added. “No matter where he goes, making people happy, laugh, making jokes.”