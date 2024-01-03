blake-shelton-fans-enraged-by-pre-recorded-nye-performance



Blake Shelton’s 2024 is off to a rocky start following a New Year’s Eve performance that left fans disgruntled.

As one of the featured headliners for the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, Shelton was expected to perform live on the show. However, the actual outcome of Shelton’s performance did not align with fans’ expectations…

The 47-year-old country singer presented a set that included popular songs. He played hits like “Hillbilly Bone” and “Hell Right,” performed in collaboration with his longtime friend, Trace Adkins.

To the surprise of viewers, however, the CBS-aired show on New Year’s Eve was not live. It wasn’t broadcast from Nashville’s big event, as advertised, either. Instead, it was pre-recorded before the event… albeit in front of a live audience.

Blake Shelton’s New Year’s Eve Performance Causes Controversy

The predicament stemmed from a scheduling mishap. Shelton found himself double-booked for the occasion.

Just five minutes after his appearance on Nashville’s Big Bash aired, Shelton graced the stage at the WinStar Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Fans swiftly noticed the discrepancy, adding another layer to their disappointment.

One fan on Twitter wrote, “How’s Blake Shelton “live” in Nashville when he’s about to go on stage at WinStar World in 5 minutes? He must have one fast a–– tour bus!”

“CBS, I just saw a promo about New Year’s Eve celebration in Nashville,” another fan commented. “It lists celebs, including Blake Shelton. But he is performing in Oklahoma tonight? So will you be going live to his concert or are some segments pre-recorded?”

It’s safe to say Shelton won’t be double-booking himself on New Year’s Eve this year.