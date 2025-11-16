‘The Simpsons’ and ‘King of the Hill’ Legend Dan McGrath Dies at 61

Dan McGrath, writer of fan-favorite episodes for The Simpsons, King of the Hill, and the cult hit Mission Hill, has died.

Videos by Suggest

McGrath passed away Friday at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn following a stroke, his sister, Gail Garabedian, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 61.

McGrath, born on July 20, 1964, in Brooklyn, graduated from Regis High School and Harvard University. At Harvard, he served as vice president of The Harvard Lampoon and was an active theater director, according to his online obituary.

Dan McGrath, the writer & story editor for ‘The Simpsons’, ‘King of the Hill’, ‘Gravity Falls’ and more has sadly passed away at the age of 61. pic.twitter.com/ChhrE7HdLj — ToonHive (@ToonHive) November 16, 2025

“We lost my incredible brother, Danny, yesterday. He was a special man, one of a kind: an incredible son, brother, uncle, and friend. Our hearts are broken,” his sister, Gail McGrath Garabadian, wrote on Facebook.

The comedian and writer also contributed to Saturday Night Live, earning an Emmy nomination in 1992 while collaborating with cast members like Adam Sandler and Chris Farley.

McGrath later won an Emmy for The Simpsons‘ 1997 episode “Homer’s Phobia.” The episode, which featured guest voice actor and legendary Pink Flamingos director John Waters, received accolades from organizations like GLAAD for its anti-homophobia message.

We’re back at its number 12 Homer’s Phobia from season 8. Just an another heavy hitter here, one of Homers best and of the best guest spots they ever did.



-Oh… I’ll just be another minute John, have a seat pic.twitter.com/XFDtSGyc1h — Smells Like Ottos Jacket- A Simpsons Podcast (@SmellsJ) April 10, 2024

McGrath also wrote beloved The Simpsons episodes like “Bart of Darkness,” “Treehouse of Horror IV,” and “Boy-Scoutz ’n the Hood.” He received 50 writing credits and over 20 producing credits for the show.

He claimed he was fired twice from the iconic series.

Dan McGrath Wrote a Favorite Christmas Episode of ‘King of the Hill’

From 2002 to 2010, McGrath worked on King of the Hill, receiving writing credit for 11 episodes, including “Full Metal Dust Jacket” and “The Minh Who Knew Too Much,” and producing credit for 28 episodes.

McGrath also penned a favorite Christmas episode of the series, “Livin’ On Reds, Vitamin C and Propane.”

Tonight’s 4th Christmas treat : King Of The Hill “Livin’ On Reds, Vitamin C & Propane” pic.twitter.com/CAtLiAm5cI — Bryan Burns 🐻 (@CheshireCat666) December 3, 2024

McGrath wrote for cult-favorite animated shows such as Gravity Falls, Mission Hill, and The PJs. He also contributed to Sammy, co-created by SNL collaborator David Spade, and Muppets Tonight.

His mother and sister survive McGrath; his brothers, Michael and Peter; his sister-in-law, Caroline; his nephew, Dillon; and his nieces, Kylie and Emma.