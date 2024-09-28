‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Adrian Bailey Dies at 67 After Falling in His Home

Adrian Bailey, a Broadway performer whose career was sidelined by an accident during the 2008 production of The Little Mermaid, has died.

Bailey passed away on Sunday, September 22, at a rehabilitation facility in New York. It was just one day shy of his 68th birthday. His brother, Karl Bailey, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor’s cause of death has not been revealed. However, Karl mentioned that Bailey had recently experienced a fall in his New York apartment.

Born in Detroit in 1957, Bailey made his Broadway debut in 1976 with Alex Bradford’s musical Your Arms Too Short to Box With God. He went on to have an impressive Broadway career that spanned several decades.

We're deeply saddened by the loss of Adrian Bailey, whose many credits included the original cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe, produced by the 54 Below founders. We were lucky enough to have him w/ us many times, & his presence will be missed. Our condolences to his family/friends. pic.twitter.com/YfJAYewfLa — 54 Below (@54Below) September 24, 2024

Bradford starred in over 15 productions. His repertoire included notable works such as The Who’s Tommy, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, and La Cage aux Folles.

Adrian Bailey’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Broadway Turn Would End in Tragedy

In 2008, Bailey secured a Broadway role that would tragically mark his final performance. Cast in the ensemble of The Little Mermaid, he also served as the understudy for King Triton. The show premiered in January, and by May, Bailey was getting ready for a matinee when disaster struck. Just minutes before the curtain was set to rise, he fell 36 feet through an open trap door onto the stage below.

Bailey endured life-threatening injuries in the fall. He shattered both wrists and fractured his spine in multiple locations. The actor also damaged his pelvis, several ribs, and a foot, among other injuries.

He underwent numerous surgeries and faced the arduous task of relearning fundamental movements. Although he eventually regained the ability to walk, his dancing career—and his Broadway performances—were tragically cut short.

However, Bailey gradually re-entered public life, attending various opening night celebrations to show support for the theatre community, per Playbill.

Bailey’s My One and Only co-star Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill took to Instagram to pay tribute to him.

“Adrian was our gentle giant. The talent and compassion he had were beyond description,” Arnaz wrote. “You were a kind and beautiful person, Adrian. We all adored you. You leave a big gap in our lives,” she added.