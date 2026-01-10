The Las Vegas Sphere Turned Into The LEGO Death Star That Let Visitors Take It On In An X-Wing

The Sphere in Las Vegas turned into the LEGO Death Star in an interactive game that let people destroy it in an X-Wing. It sounds so awesome.

The giant orb in Las Vegas has been surprising everyone since its construction. Mostly used for immersive experiences, huge advertisements, and spectacles, it took the next step recently when it turned into a huge LEGO Death Star.

This interactive game was part of the Consumer Electronics Show on January 8.

As part of the launch of LEGO’s Smart Play, The Sphere turned into an interactive game that included a full-scale X-Wing. Visitors got the chance to hop in the pilot’s seat and take part in one of the most iconic moments of Star Wars.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Marcus Ellington, executive VP of ad sales and sponsorships for Sphere, said he thinks that “this is going to get people excited, both about Lego as a product launch, as well as about Sphere and the capabilities that we’re doing and unveiling for the first time with Star Wars and Lego.”

This Is The Next Step For The Sphere And For LEGO

“What it comes down to is, we have this one-of-one medium in the Sphere,” he continued. “For every single campaign, we measure what was the social engagement around that campaign, what was the social reach, and also what was the relative social reach in terms of how does that campaign perform against similar posts that you’ve done on social.”

Mike Ilacqua, head of product for Lego Star Wars at the Lego Group, added, “At its core, Lego Smart Play champions curiosity, imagination, and pushing boundaries. These are values that Sphere embodies as well, albeit at a very different scale.”

“This experience captures the essence of what the LEGO brand has always stood for: inspiring builders of all ages to create, explore, and push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Ilacqua said that The Sphere has pushed them into thinking bigger and more immersively. “Together, we’re extremely proud of the outcome of what we’ve created together. Our interactive experience at Sphere demonstrates how we can elevate storytelling to new heights — quite literally — and inspires us to keep exploring bold, dynamic ways to bring our brand story to life.”