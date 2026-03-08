A ‘The Hills’ Alum Announces Pregnancy Months After Getting Married

Former The Hills star Brody Jenner announced that he and his wife, Tia Blanco, are expecting their second child just months after their wedding.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a snapshot of him, Tia, and their daughter, Honey, standing on a beach, holding an ultrasound photo.

“Our little Honey is going to be a big sister this September,” Jenner wrote with a red heart emoji.

Brody and Tia were first romantically linked in 2021. The Hills alum proposed to the professional surfer in June 2023, just weeks before Honey was born.

The couple got married in July 2025.

“Surrounded by our closest friends and family, we celebrated a day that felt like pure magic,” Brody shared with PEOPLE. “What made it even more special was having our beautiful daughter, Honey, right there with us. Watching her smile light up the day reminded us exactly why this moment meant so much. She wasn’t just a part of the ceremony, she was the heart of it. It was raw, real, and full of meaning — just the way we wanted it.”

Tia further shared, “I truly couldn’t imagine our special day without Honey. She is the light of our lives, and her presence made everything even more meaningful and unforgettable. Honey had the time of her life on the dance floor — beaming with joy and soaking in every moment. From standing beside us during our vows to twirling around us during our first dance, she was part of it all, making the day even more magical.”

“Our wedding was everything we could’ve ever dreamed of,” Brody added. “Intimate, emotional, and filled with so much love.”

Fans and Loved Ones Celebrate the Exciting News

Not long after he announced the pregnancy, Brody received support from fans and loved ones.

His mother, Linda Thompson, shared her excitement over the news.

“I can hardly wait to hold another little baby Jenner in my arms! I’m so happy for you,” she wrote. “Tia and Honey!! Such a blessing and I’m so grateful! I love my family and measurably.”

Brody’s former stepsister, Kim Kardashian, simply posted a red heart emoji.

A fan further declared, “Love this.. Congrats brother.. Blessings On Blessings to your beautiful family.”