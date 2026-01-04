The Duffer Brothers Reveal If We Will Ever Know The Fate Of Eleven

Stranger Things has finally concluded, after nearly 10 years. But the ending has everyone wanting a concrete explanation of Eleven’s fate at the end of the final episode. I hope you’ve finished the show, as you’re about to enter spoiler town.

The ending of Stranger Things saw Eleven seemingly vanish. This is treated as a death for the show’s poster child. However, in Mike’s final D&D campaign, he spins a hopeful story. One where she gets away, and is still alive. The characters choose to believe his explanation of what happened, but is it true?

Naturally, most want to believe that Eleven did escape, and that she is now enjoying a peaceful life. But will we ever know the truth?

In an interview between The Hollywood Reporter and the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, we get to know if we ever will know the truth.

And annoyingly, they want to keep things under wraps.

The Duffer Brothers Want To Keep Evelen’s Fate In ‘Stranger Things’ A Secret

TL;DR: they know the truth, but don’t want to say.

“I don’t know if we want to say,” answered Ross Duffer. “Obviously, we’ve had these conversations with Millie too, and we all have our own interpretations. I worry if I say it, it might take away. We really want the audience to take from it what they want.”

Matt Duffer expanded on this, saying that they do know the truth. “You can’t write with a sense of ambiguity,” he explained. “The characters can’t know and the audience can’t know because then it puts Eleven in danger and her sacrifice was for nothing. So there’s a point in not knowing.”

“The boys obviously choose to believe. I’m not sure what the majority of people are thinking, but dipping my toes a little bit into social media, it seems like people are choosing to believe and are going to Mike Wheeler route.”

So Eleven’s sacrifice stands, it wasn’t in vain. But if she’s still out there, it’s not for anyone to know. They further said that they’re done with this story and chapter of Stranger Things, so it’s unlikely we ever will know as they likely won’t directly touch on these events or characters again.

All the fans can do is choose to believe.