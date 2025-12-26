The Cure Rockstar Dies ‘at Home Over Christmas’ at 65: Band Confirms Death of Perry Bamonte

The Cure has announced the death of one of their bandmates.

Videos by Suggest

The iconic ’80s band announced that Perry Bamonte, their longtime keyboardist/guitarist for multiple stints with the group, died this week amidst the Christmas holiday. No cause of death was given, only that the 65-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer faced a “short illness” before passing.

Keyboard player Perry Bamonte and The Cure perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

“It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas,” the band statement read. “Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, ‘Teddy’ was a warm hearted and vital part of the Cure story. ‘Looking after the band’ from 1984 through 1989, he became a full time member of The Cure in 1990, playing guitar, six string bass and keyboard on The Wish, Wild Mood Swings, Bloodflowers, Acoustic Hits and The Cure albums, as well as performing more than 400 shows over 14 years.”

The Cure went on to praise Bamonte’s work when he returned to the group in 2022, a run that lasted until his death. They praised his live performances, as he contributed to “some of the best (concerts) in the band’s history.”

“Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be very greatly missed.

No exact cause of death or location of death are public knowledge as of press time. Love ones have not disclosed funeral or memorial details as of this writing.