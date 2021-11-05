The Best Avocado Toast Toppings: Healthy Ways To Jazz Up This Breakfast Staple

Avocado toast has become one of the most popular breakfast options over the years and has even gained somewhat of a cult following. It’s simple, it’s healthy, and it’s super delicious. Sure, avocado toast could simply be avocado mashed on top of some toast—but it can be so much more versatile than that.

We know avocado toast is tasty, but what about the health benefits? Well, avocados are jam-packed with heart-healthy, unsaturated fats and it serves up lots of fiber which is great for digestive health. Make sure to choose one that is slightly firm with dark green skin—then let it ripen on your counter for a day or two. Then, what you use as avocado toast toppings can really take nutrition and health to the next level.

First, you’ll want to make sure that the ‘base’ of your avocado toast is a type of bread that is going to benefit your health—not hinder it. Look for bread that doesn’t use processed, white flour. Instead, opt for something with whole grains, nuts, and/or seeds. Of course, an indulgent option for many is a toasted sourdough. For a gluten-free option, you could even use a rice cake.

Once you’ve got the basics figured out, it’s time to start experimenting with some healthy avocado toast toppings that are satisfying, nutritious, and also yummy. Here are some of our favorite healthy combinations that you’ll definitely want to try.

Tomatoes And Basil

(JLMcAnally/Shutterstock.com)

If you’re a fan of bruschetta, you’ll become a mega-fan of these avocado toast toppings. By adding cherry tomatoes and sprigs of fresh basil to your creation, you’re not only adding pops of bright flavor to the dish, but you’re also adding extra vitamins and nutrients.

Cherry tomatoes are rich in Vitamin C as well as a compound called lycopene, which has been shown to support bone health and prevent strokes and prostate cancer. Plus, basil has been shown to have an incredible range of health benefits including reducing memory loss, blood pressure, and depression.

After you’ve mashed up your avocado, dress up your toast with halved cherry tomatoes and a couple of sprigs of basil for a super delicious avocado toast upgrade. You can even add a drizzle of balsamic vinegar for an extra punch of flavor.

Greek Yogurt And Za’atar

(Shaiith/Shutterstock.com)

Take your tastebuds on a trip to the Greek Islands with these healthy avocado toast toppings. The vibrant herb mix of za’atar combined with the tartness of the yogurt is a match made in heaven—and, of course, full of nutritional perks.

Greek yogurt is a wonderful spread for your avo toast because it’s an excellent source of protein (around 20 grams per 7-ounces), it’s high in vitamin B12, and is also a good source of calcium. Za’atar is an herb mix made with thyme, oregano, and sumac, which are all chock-full of flavanoids, protecting your cells from damage.

Make your avocado toast as usual, then use the Greek yogurt as a spread, topped with as much or as little za’atar you’d like. Add a squeeze of lemon for a citrusy pop.

Cucumber And Dill

(JeniFoto/Shutterstock.com)

Some of the best avocado toast toppings for evoking flavors of freshness, brightness, and a mouthful-of-Spring are cucumber and dill. The crunch of the cucumber and the distinct flavor of dill mixed with the creamy avocado is a combination that you’ll crave. Plus, your body will thank you too.

Although cucumbers are low in calories (which is great for a weight loss plan), they are still very nutrient-dense. They are high in Vitamin K, potassium, and manganese, as well as antioxidants. As for dill, it’s been shown to promote heart health, while lowering both cholesterols and blood sugar levels.

When using these toppings, bread with lots of nuts and seeds would be a great combination. Slice your cucumber as thin or thick as you’d like and then top it all off with a sprinkle of dill—fresh or dried.

Radishes And Jalapeños

(Anna Lurye/Shutterstock.com)

Okay, we know what you’re thinking—radishes and jalapeños as avocado toast toppings? It may sound strange but the crunch and light flavor of the radish mixed with the spice of the jalapeños is truly a mouth-watering union. Not to mention, when the avocado comes into play, it cools and balances the spiciness of the peppers.

Radishes provide more of a texture than a flavor but they also have some pretty cool health benefits. Since they are low in calories with virtually no fat, they won’t derail your healthy diet and they also have a healthy dose of Vitamin C. The spicy jalapeño pepper contains capsaicin which has been shown to fight cancer and help prevent stomach ulcers.

It’s up to you if you want to clear out the seeds from your jalapeño or not, but all you need to do is place the sliced pepper and radish on the avo toast and enjoy! If you need a little more creaminess to help cool the heat, add a bit of feta cheese.

Soft Boiled Egg And Garam Masala

(Anna Shepulova/Shutterstock.com)

Since you’ve already explored the Mediterranean with prior avocado toast toppings, let’s keep the flavors traveling and head to India. Garam masala is a popular Indian spice blend that pairs perfectly with the yolky goodness of a soft-boiled egg. It’s like a party in your mouth.

The soft-boiled egg will not only provide six grams of protein but is also high in Vitamin D, E, K, and B6. Garam masala has many variations and is not limited to Indian cuisine. It generally contains black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, and cumin. These spices have many benefits of their own including stimulating digestion, relieving nausea, and fighting cancer.

To prepare a perfectly soft-boiled egg, add one inch of water to a saucepot on high heat and cover until boiling. Once boiling, add an egg straight from the fridge into the water replace the lid and boil for exactly six minutes. Remove the egg from the pot and place it into an ice bath before peeling. Voila! Feel free to be as generous as you’d like with the garam masala once you’ve set up your toast.

Smoked Salmon And Red Onion

(Joanna Kozanecka/Shutterstock.com)

Do you ever find yourself craving a bagel with lox and cream cheese? Well, try satisfying that craving with a healthier version using avocado toast, smoked salmon, and sliced red onion. This nutritious version is just as tasty but also better for your health—it’s a win-win.

By adding thin slices of smoked salmon to your avo toast, you’re adding incredible nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, Vitamin D, and tons of protein. You’ll want to be careful though because smoked salmon also tends to be high in salt. Red onions are amazing because they protect our cells against damage, they’re rich in vitamins, and they are a wonderful source of potassium.

A lovely rye bread might be a great option for this preparation of avocado toast, however, of course, it’s entirely your preference. Again, be careful with the amount of smoked salmon you use to avoid too much sodium, but feel free to go crazy with the onion.

Corn And Cilantro

(Iuliia Kochenkova/Shutterstock.com)

Turn your traditional avocado toast into a nutritious version of Mexican street corn toast. By adding corn and a bit of cilantro, your tastebuds will do the happy dance when they taste the combination of sweet, vibrant, and creamy. Just two simple ingredients can completely change the flavor profile.

Whether you’re using fresh, frozen, or canned corn, it’s a great addition to your toast because it adds additional fiber, protein, and vitamins. And cilantro, also known as coriander, has been shown to lower blood sugar, boost your immune system, as well as promote gut health.

These yummy avocado toast toppings are reminiscent of guacamole with a sweet burst of corn. If you’re using frozen corn, just pop it in the microwave for 30 seconds with some water (or butter, if you’re feeling naughty) before adding to your toast.