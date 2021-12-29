The Best Affirmations For Chakra Alignment

Feeling off lately? Blocked chakras can lead to physical and mental sluggishness, leaving you feeling unbalanced and depleted of energy. It manifests in various ways, often magnifying our negative characteristics. The solution is to restore your alignment by introducing chakra affirmations into your daily routine.

What Are Chakras?

Typically associated with Hinduism and Buddhism, chakras were first used in a variety of ancient meditation practices. The most common chakra system used today is made up of seven energy centers found along the spine. It has links to other practices, including alchemy, astrology, gemstones, homeopathy, Kabbalah, and Tarot.

The seven chakras used today include the crown chakra (Sahasrara), third-eye chakra (Anja), the throat chakra (Vishuddha), the heart chakra (Anahata), the solar plexus chakra (Manipura), the sacral chakra (Swadhisthana), and the root chakra (Muladhara). By targeting a specific area with chakra affirmations, you can bring balance back to the body and spirit.

What Are Chakra Affirmations?

Chakra affirmations are supportive phrases echoed periodically to unblock the chakras or the energy systems in the body. The self-help technique gets the energy to flow freely again, restoring balance to the physical, emotional, and spiritual health.

While there is little scientific research to back up the effects of affirmations, a 2015 study found that self-affirmation greatly alters the brain’s response, aiding shifts in behavior. However, other researchers have shown that affirmations don’t work for everyone. A 2009 study found that this self-help technique has a negative impact on those with low self-esteem.

How To Use Chakra Affirmations

There are various ways you can incorporate chakra affirmations into your daily routine. Before you get started, know that results aren’t instantaneous, and you will need to put in a reasonable amount of effort before you notice any changes.

Here are some ways you can utilize chakra affirmations:

Add them to your prayers

Incorporate them into your meditations

Listen to them on a recording

Write them into a journal

Read them out loud

Create signs and hang them up around your house

You can enhance the effects of your affirmations by holding the stone or wearing jewelry in the color associated with the specific chakra you’re focusing on balancing. When you’re ready to get started, consider using these affirmations for chakra alignment.

Crown Chakra Affirmations

The Sahasrara, or the crown chakra, is located at the top of the head and represents the highest level of enlightenment. It’s connected to higher consciousness, nondualism, self-realization, and universal awareness. The crown chakra’s purpose is to control inner and outer beauty, and spiritual connection.

Color: Violet/White

Stone: Clear quartz



Signs your crown chakra is balanced: Wisdom, presence, broad-mindedness, and the ability to question.

Underactive crown chakra symptoms: Struggle learning, indifference, spiritual cynicism, closed-mindedness, and unyielding beliefs.

Overactive crown chakra symptoms: Disoriented, being “in your head”, extreme attachments, and over-thinking.

Affirmations to try:

I am connecting to spiritual consciousness

I experience unity with all things

I am aligned with the highest aspect of my being

I am filled with greatness

I am an extension of the Universe, and the Universe is kind and loving

Third-Eye Chakra Affirmations

The Anja, or third-eye chakra, is located on the forehead between the eyes. It helps us see the big picture and connects to our intuition, imagination, and enlightenment.

Color: Dark Blue/Purple

Stone: Amethyst

Signs your third-eye chakra is balanced: Strong intuition, vivid imagination, excellent memory, great dream recall, and the ability to have visions.

Underactive third-eye chakra symptoms: Poor eyesight, weak memory, little or no dream recall, limited imagination, and insensitivity.

Overactive third-eye chakra symptoms: Bad dreams, hallucinations, unhealthy fixations, and delusions.

Affirmations to try:

I am open to and trust the universe

I am a wise decision-maker

I see my life’s purpose clearly

I am open to the truths of the universe

I seek to understand and learn from my life experiences

Throat Chakra Affirmations

The Vishuddha, or throat chakra, is located in the throat. It’s connected to truth and self-expression and controls our ability to communicate honestly and clearly.

Color: Light Blue/Turquoise

Stone: Aquamarine

Signs your throat chakra is balanced: A full resounding voice, clear communicator, great listener, having precise timing and rhythm.

Underactive throat chakra symptoms: Difficulty putting your thoughts into words, fear of speaking, having a weak voice, being timid.

Overactive throat chakra symptoms: Gossiping, babbling, stuttering, talking too much, and speaking too loud.

Affirmations to try:

I am filled with the power of spirit

I am learning, and I am growing. We are all learning and growing

I let my voice be heard

I speak with authenticity, grace, and courage

I express my creativity with ease and joy

Heart Chakra Affirmations

The Anahata, or heart chakra, is located in the chest and is considered the bridge between the upper and lower chakras. It influences your ability to give and receive love in regard to others and yourself. In addition to love, the heart chakra is associated with beauty, compassion, relationships, and healing.

Color: Green

Stone: Rose Quartz

Signs your heart chakra is balanced: Healthy relationships, compassionate, empathetic, warm, tranquil, and content.

Underactive heart chakra symptoms: Fear of intimacy, antisocial, removed, judgmental, narrow-minded, and lack of empathy.

Overactive heart chakra symptoms: Jealousy, possession, codependency, too much attention on others, and poor boundaries.

Affirmations to try:

My heart is open to giving and receiving love

I feel compassion for myself and others

When I love myself, loving others comes easily

I love and appreciate myself as I am

I forgive myself for my mistakes and I grow from them

Solar Plexus Chakra Affirmations

The Manipura, or the solar plexus chakra, is located in the upper abdomen or stomach area. It controls your confidence, self-discipline, self-esteem, and decision-making abilities. When you experience butterflies or a pit in your stomach, you can thank your solar plexus chakra.

Color: Yellow

Stone: Amber

Signs your solar plexus chakra is balanced: Responsible, dependable, self-disciplined, confident, friendly, active, and playful.

Underactive solar plexus chakra symptoms: Indifference, lack of enthusiasm, digestion problems, tendency to be distant, accusing, low self-esteem, and lack of discipline.

Overactive solar plexus chakra symptoms: Overbearing, controlling, arrogant, driven, restless, and headstrong.

Affirmations to try:

I am decisive and make clear choices

I commit to my direction in life

I am empowered to live my best life

I accept myself completely. I accept that I have strengths, and I accept that I have weaknesses

I am ambitious and capable of whatever I desire

Sacral Chakra Affirmations

The Swadhisthana, or the sacral chakra, is located in the lower abdomen several inches below the belly button. It relates to our emotions and the emotions of others. The sacral chakra controls creativity, sexuality, pleasure, self-expression, and overall well-being.

Color: Orange

Stone: Tiger’s Eye

Signs your sacral chakra is balanced: Creativity, capable of embracing and adapting to change, emotional intellect, and the capacity to experience pleasure and desire.

Underactive sacral chakra symptoms: Rigid behavior, unemotional, fear of change, indifference, boredom, and lack the capacity to experience pleasure and desire.

Overactive sacral chakra symptoms: Lack of boundaries, sex addictions, unhealthy attachments, extreme mood swings, and oversensitive.

Affirmations to try:

I embrace my vibrant sexuality

I am free to express my emotions in a healthy way

My creativity flows effortlessly

I am comfortable in my body and I treat it with care

I am spontaneous and I allow my intuition to guide me

Root Chakra Affirmations

The Muladhara, or root chakra, is located at the base of the spine near the tailbone. It serves as the foundation the rest of the system is built on and is responsible for our natural need to feel safe and grounded. The root chakra is linked to strength, community, stability, security, and survival senses.

Color: Red

Stone: Hematite

Signs your root chakra is balanced: Being grounded, great physical health, being happy or content in your body, feeling safe and secure, stability, and success.

Underactive root chakra symptoms: Worried, stressed, anxious, underweight, restless, insecure, and difficulty manifesting.

Overactive root chakra symptoms: Burdened, lack of energy, opposed to change, binge eating, hoarding, materialistic, greedy, and working too much.

Affirmations to try:

I nurture my body with what it needs to flourish

I am deeply and safely connected to my body and the Earth

I am at home, wherever I am

I feel the ground firmly beneath my feet

I am committed to fulfilling my life’s purpose

Takeaway

Despite research showing that affirmations don’t work for everyone, they’ve proven to work for most. Chakra affirmations are a useful self-help tool and can be a valuable addition to any wellness routine. When used properly, affirmations can improve the body’s energy flow, leading to improved self-confidence, motivation, and emotional and spiritual health.

You’ll know your affirmations are working when you see a noticeable difference related to the chakras you’re working on in your active life. As chakras realign, you’ll begin to experience the common signs associated with them being balanced mentioned above. For example, if you focus on heart chakra affirmations, you may notice you’re more aware of healthy boundaries and can let go of your jealousy. These developments will ultimately lead to improved relationships, whether they’re romantic or otherwise.

Use these tools to get started on your chakra alignment today and tap into your most authentic self.