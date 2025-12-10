‘The Bachelor’ Winner Marries Musician

Former The Bachelor winner Cassie Randolph is a married woman!

The TV personality exchanged vows with musician Brighton Reinhardt in an “intimate” Costa Rica ceremony over the weekend. The couple was surrounded by 70 of their loved ones.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Randolph opened up about her tropical wedding.

“It feels so rare to get everyone to pause their lives, travel somewhere beautiful, and just be together,” she explained. “I couldn’t wait to look around and see our closest friends and family all in Costa Rica, celebrating with us and making memories we’ll talk about forever.”

The Bachelor alum also discussed the venue, The Point Villa, where the groom had previously stayed on vacation with his family. He “completely fell in love” with the venue.

Randolph said she and Reinhardt fell in love with Costa Rica because of its “relaxed, go-with-the-flow Pura Vida spirit.”

“Pura Vida means ‘pure life’ or ‘simple life,’ and it’s more than a phrase — it’s a whole Costa Rican philosophy,” Randolph said. “It’s such a positive and contagious way of approaching life, and it just felt right for our wedding.”

For the ceremony, the couple decided Reinhardt’s brother and Randolph’s brother should marry them.

“They were both nervous but excited,” Randolph recalled. “It was such a meaningful, personal touch. Definitely something we’ll be adding to the memory box.”

Randolph and Reinhardt decided to exchange both traditional and personal vows. “I love getting in my feels,” Randolph said. “I love the romance. So I’ve always known I wanted to do personal vows.”

She then added, “Brighton, on the other hand, was terrified, but I knew he was going to do great.”

Cassie Randolph made her first Bachelor Nation appearance on season 23 of The Bachelor, which starred former NFL player Colton Underwood.

The season had its ups and downs, with Randolph quitting the competition after realizing she wasn’t ready to get engaged. Randolph’s decision to leave the show caused Underwood to make his notorious “fence jump.”

Randolph rejoined the season after Underwood told her he would not propose. The couple confirmed their relationship during the season’s After the Rose special.

Randolph and Underwood ended their relationship in May 2020. However, Randolph filed for a restraining order in September of that year after she claimed Underwood was stalking her. She accused him of installing a tracking device underneath her vehicle.

Less than a year after the breakup, Underwood publicly came out as gay.