the-7-most-infamous-celebrity-mugshots

Ah, yes, the well of celebrity mugshots runs deep.

A revolving door of celebrities has found themselves on the wrong side of the law, landing in front of the police camera for their obligatory mugshot. Some look like they just rolled out of a dumpster, others appear mid-ugly cry, and a few are rocking a smug grin like they’re posing for a magazine cover.

Yet some of these police snaps reach the pantheon of truly memorable celebrity mugshots. Here are but a few we feel are worth revisiting.

Bill Gates: Nerd on the Run

(Photo courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department/Getty Images)

It’s true—Bill Gates, the mastermind behind Microsoft, got himself arrested in 1977 for a traffic violation in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This one makes the list purely for the bizarre vibes. Young Bill looks totally unfazed, posing for his mugshot like he just aced Pac-Man or watched Star Wars for the 30th time.

However, Gates seems to have a sense of humor about his brush with the law. In a 2014 episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon pulled out the infamous mugshot.

Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Bill was all grins.

Mike Tyson: Maybe He’s Not Taking This Very Seriously

Mike Tyson in a mugshot following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence and felony drug possession, Scottsdale, Arizona, US, 29th December 2006. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

On December 29, 2006, former heavyweight champion and The Hangover star Mike Tyson was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, on charges of suspected DUI and felony drug possession.

Tyson, who previously served nearly three years in prison for rape, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one day in jail along with three years of community service.

Sure, maybe this one isn’t so surprising. Still, the image of a seemingly unfazed Tyson sticking out his tongue for the cop’s camera is something…

Rush Limbaugh: A Mugshot More Like an Employee Photo

(Photo by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

In 2006, the late radio host Rush Limbaugh surrendered to authorities in Florida on charges of prescription fraud, accused of concealing information to obtain medications. He settled the case by agreeing to pay $30,000 and attend addiction counseling.

Is it just us, or does Rush look more like a high school principal posing for his yearbook photo than a guy in trouble?

Paris Hilton: ‘That’s Hot’

Paris Hilton in a mug shot after her arrest for driving under the influence in September 2006. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

In late 2006, reality TV personality and socialite Paris Hilton had her license suspended after pleading no contest to a reckless driving charge. Despite this, she was caught driving on a suspended license twice in early 2007—one instance being clocked at 70 mph in a 35-mph zone. As a result, she was sentenced to 45 days in jail, of which she served 23, per the CBC.

June 4, 2007, Paris Hilton is seen in her booking photo. (Photo by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department via Getty Images)

This one makes the list because of just how pleased Hilton seems to be with herself in each shot. She sports a knowing smirk in them all.

ANOTHER mugshot of Paris Hilton, 2010. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

However, maybe this is just becauase she refuses to take a bad picture, not matter the circumstances.

Tim Allen: Before the Laughter

Tim Allen in a mugshot following his arrest for cocaine possession, Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, 2nd October 1978. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

Before Tim Allen became one of sitcom’s favorite dads on Home Improvement, he landed in the clink.

On October 2, 1978, a 25-year-old Tim Allen, years before his rise to fame, was arrested at Michigan’s Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport for carrying over a pound of cocaine in his luggage. Facing drug trafficking charges, he pleaded guilty and served 28 months in federal prison, according to PEOPLE.

Looking at his mugshot, Allen certainly knows he’s hit a rough patch. Still, the contrast of who he was and what he became (and that glorious mustache) lands him on the list.

Dog the Bounty Hunter: ‘You Can Never Escape from the Dog’

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman in a mugshot following his arrest in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, June 2003. (Photos by Kypros/Getty Images)

In June 2003, bounty hunter and reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman was arrested in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, resulting in the mug shot above. At 50 years old, Chapman faced charges of felony restraint after pursuing Max Factor cosmetics heir Andrew Luster, who had fled the United States during his California rape trial. Luster, a fugitive who had jumped bail, was apprehended by Chapman south of the border.

This one makes the list not just for the incongruity, but for what Chapman reportedly said as he shoved Luster into his trunk: “You can never escape from the Dog.”

In August 2007, a Mexican court dropped all charges against Chapman, citing the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Matthew McConaughey: Naked Bongos

Matthew McConaughey in a mugshot following his arrest in Austin, Texas, US, 25th October 1999. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

We knew it was all coming down to this.

In 1999, actor Matthew McConaughey made headlines after neighbors reported an infamous incident involving him playing the bongos naked. The complaints led to his arrest for possession.

This entry into the pantheon of celebrity mughsots simply can’t be denied. A bleary-eyed McConaughey grins for the camera, looking like a kid caught with his hand in the cookie jar. Or a guy that was playing bongo drums naked, whatever.

So, dear readers, spill the tea (and drop the bongos)—who pops into your mind when you think of the most notorious celebrity mugshots?










