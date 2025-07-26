‘That ’70s Show’ Star Announces Birth of Baby Boy

A star from That ’70s Show just added a new cast member to their family: a baby boy.

Videos by Suggest

Wilmer Valderrama (aka the fan favorite Fez from the beloved sitcom) and his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, announced in a joint Instagram post that they welcomed their second child on July 11.

The couple, already parents to 4-year-old Nakano Oceana, announced the arrival of their baby boy, Wolf Monte Valderrama. They shared a heartfelt post with photos from the hospital, celebrating this special family moment.

In one poignant photo, Valderrama is seen with his arm draped around the bed, as Pacheco lies resting with their baby boy peacefully nestled on her chest.

One photo captures the actor gently cradling baby Wolf in his arms, while another features big sister Nakano beaming with joy as she lovingly holds her newborn brother in the hospital bed.

Image via Instagram / Wilmer Valderrama

Social media users and celebrity friends wasted no time diving into the comments to shower Valderrama and his family with congratulations over the new bundle of joy.

“Welcome to the NCIS fam, Wolf!” a fan of Valderrama’s current show gushed. “You are so damn sexy. Your wife is a lucky woman,” another lovelorn fan wrote.

“May he be blessed with a wonderful life in the arms of his beautiful family! Felicitaciones, hermano! ” veteran pop singer Gloria Estefan wrote. “Congrats to you both!!” Terry Crews added. Meanwhile, former teen idol Lance Bass dropped several raising-hands emojis.

Baby Number Two Joins the Couple Years After They Got Engaged

Meanwhile, the couple, who became engaged way back on New Year’s Day in 2020, announced earlier this year that they are expecting their second child.

Pacheco told PEOPLE that their daughter “had been manifesting this for months before I found out I was even pregnant!”

She said Nakano was “the first one to know” when she took her pregnancy test, adding, “She read it to Wilmer and I, and she has been shouting it from the mountaintops to every person who comes in her path: ‘I’m going to be a big sister!'”

Valderrama shared that fatherhood has brought him an indescribable sense of purpose.

“Like you could in fact lift a car if you had to,” he told the outlet. “Personally, being a girl dad has been the most fulfilling feeling. As an artist, it has also fueled me to make sure she has so many stories in which she sees herself as the hero of her journey! All in all, I was born to be a dad!”