Texas Men Left Home ‘Like Swiss Cheese,’ Killing 4-Year-Old And Injuring Others In Violent Shooting: Police

Two Texas men, Bryan Salazar and Isaiah Perales, 20 and 19, respectively, are accused of shooting a San Antonio house, leaving it “like Swiss cheese,” and killing a 4-year-old girl, MaryAnn Marble, as a result.

As reported by Fox San Antonio, the incident occurred back on May 8, 2024. At a Windsor Hollow Drive home, two men, later identified as Salazar and Perales, allegedly pulled up in a stolen vehicle and fired 20 to 25 shots into the residence.

Five members of the same family were struck by the bullets. MaryAnn, tragically, was shot in the head and was killed “almost instantly,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a recent press conference.

Additionally, MaryAnn’s parents and two of her siblings were injured by the gunfire. At the time, Sheriff Salazar described the incident, saying, “The front door had so many bullet holes that it looked like Swiss cheese.”

Months later, in October 2024, Isaiah Perales was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including capital murder. Allegedly, dive teams recovered an AK-47 from Calaveras Lake, and authorities confirmed that the rifle was used to shoot the Windsor Hollow home.

Second Suspect Arrested

Then, on Friday, September 6, 2025, Sheriff Salazar announced the arrest of Bryan Salazar. As reported by KSAT, he is charged faces multiple charges, including capital murder and eight counts of aggravated assault-mass shooting for the eight people present at the house during the shooting.

As he was taken into custody, Salazar denied his involvement in the crime, saying, “Bro. I’m as innocent as can be, bruh.”

It is believed that Salazar and Perales carried out the shooting in retaliation after Salazar’s relative, 20-year-old Xavier Perez, was fatally shot in San Antonio, just two weeks before MaryAnn was shot in the head. Sheriff Salazar called the incident a “calculated act.”

The sheriff added, “They stole the car, they conducted surveillance, and then carried out the shooting.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Meanwhile, MaryAnn’s mother sighed with relief as the second alleged murderer of her daughter was arrested. She took to celebrating on Facebook.

“They got him baby girl !!!!!! They got him !!!!!!!!” she wrote. “I knew this day would come I just didn’t know when but it’s here !!!!!!! BRYAN SALAZAR YOU F POS !!!!!!! You’re gonna rot with your buddy ISAIAH PERALES !!!!!! I hope every night when you fall asleep my angel comes to visit you !!!”

“Today’s an amazing day !!!! My angel is going to get her justice soon !!!! Hope you and all who’s with you and behind you rot a slow death in hell you pos !!!!!!!!”