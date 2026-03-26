Terry Cox, The Pentangle Drummer, Dead At 89

Terry Cox, the influential drummer for the folk-jazz band Pentangle, has died at the age of 89.

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The band confirmed that Cox died on March 19, 2026, announcing the news several days later in a public statement on Instagram. They paid tribute to him as “one of Pentangle’s five points of light” and praised him as a “drummer of rare instinct and imagination.”

Cox played a central role in shaping Pentangle’s sound after the group formed in 1967. Alongside bassist Danny Thompson, he created a rhythm section that blended elements of folk, jazz and blues, helping the band push beyond traditional genre boundaries.

Born in High Wycombe, England, in 1937, Cox built his early career in London’s jazz scene before joining Pentangle. The band rose to prominence in the late 1960s, achieving commercial and critical success with albums such as Basket of Light and the single “Light Flight.”

Terry Cox Worked Beyond Pentangle

In addition to his work with Pentangle, Cox established himself as a highly sought-after session musician. He contributed to “Space Oddity” by David Bowie and played on multiple recordings by Elton John, among many other collaborations.

Cox remained involved in music throughout his life, participating in Pentangle reunions during the 1980s and again in later years. Even after injuries limited his mobility at times, he continued to perform, underscoring his dedication to his craft.

His death marks the loss of another founding member of Pentangle’s classic lineup. In recent years, the band had already said goodbye to key figures including guitarists Bert Jansch and John Renbourn.

Fans took to the comments to share their heartfelt tributes to the drummer.

“Rest easy Terry. Best drummer ever,” wrote one.

“Amazing drummer RIP Terry!” exclaimed another.

Cox leaves behind a legacy as a pioneering drummer whose work helped redefine the possibilities of British folk and jazz fusion. Musicians and fans alike continue to celebrate his contributions, which remain embedded in some of the most innovative recordings of his era.