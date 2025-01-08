terrifying-video-shows-home-being-engulfed-by-wildfire-flames-with-residents-inside

Two men and a dog are reportedly alive after the home they were inside of was destroyed by a wildfire in Los Angeles, known as the Palisades Fire, on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

In a viral video, the men and pup were seen inside a home surrounded by the wildfire.

“You’re going to be OK. Hi, you’re going to be OK, all right?” the man recording the video said to the terrifying dog.

When the second man off-camera asked if they should start packing, the man recording the video said not to worry about it before surveying the damage. The 100 mph wind was heard blowing in the background.

Two men and a dog trapped in a home surrounded by the Palisades fire. pic.twitter.com/YDCkFmLNbH — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 8, 2025

“Holy s**t,” he stated, before confirming that the gas to the home being engulfed by the wildfire was turned off. “Don’t open the window, don’t do anything. Just stay over here.”

Although there was no update to the first video, the person who posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) stated that he was told “the dog and both his humans were eventually able to somehow safely evacuate the property.”

It is yet to be officially confirmed if the men and pup survived.

The Palisades Fire erupted earlier in the day, followed by the Hurst and Eaton Fire. All three fires are destroying areas throughout Los Angeles County.

The Palisades Fire has destroyed approximately 3,000 acres of land and threatens more than 10,000 homes.

Two Dead, More Than 1,000 Homes, Businesses, Other Structures Destroyed in Los Angeles Wildfires

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times reported that two people have died while the Los Angeles wildfires destroyed more than 1,000 homes, businesses, and other structures.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed the damage during a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

“We are absolutely not out of danger yet,” Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley also stated.

“We woke up to a dark cloud over all of Los Angeles, but it is darkest for those who are most intimately impacted by these fires,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath further explained. “It is difficult to process the immensity of the destruction and loss, and we extend our hearts and every resource we have to all of our impacted residents.”

Roughly 1,500 firefighters have reportedly been assigned to the Eaton and Palisades Fire and were bracing for another day of fire. Red flag warnings remain in effect for Los Angeles County and much of Ventura County through Thursday.

Officials did warn of a “life-threatening, destructive, and widespread windstorm.” The National Warning Service (NWS) also issued a warning of a “particularly dangerous situation” across the San Gabriel Mountains.