teen-girl-dies-after-being-mauled-by-lion-near-national-park

A 14-year-old girl has tragically lost her life following an attack by a lion in Kenya.

The attack occurred on Saturday, April 19, just south of Nairobi National Park. According to CNN, a lioness entered a ranch within a residential compound and fatally attacked the teenage girl.

Kenyan Wildlife Services spokesperson Paul Udoto revealed that the teenager was inside the home with another youth when the attack took place. He explained that the lion was likely lured to the area due to a “scarcity of prey in her natural habitat,” according to the outlet.

“There is no evidence of provocation from the victims,” Udoto explained to CNN. He added that the lion had entered the area by leaping over a “makeshift” fence.

Another teenager in the home alerted emergency responders, who later discovered the girl’s body near the Mbagathi River. Reports indicate that she had sustained injuries to her lower back.

The search for the lioness remains underway.

Authorities Stress Lion Attacks are Uncommon in Wake of Mauling Death of Teen Girl

Deadly lion attacks are uncommon, Udoto told CNN. In contrast, the day before this tragic event, a man was killed by an elephant in a nearby area. This is a far more frequent occurrence, according to Udoto.

Udoto also stated that the Kenya Wildlife Service is exploring ways to “enhance security measures” to prevent similar incidents.

Nairobi National Park is enclosed by fencing on three sides, while its southern boundary remains open, per the BBC.

Udoto explained that the attacks are possibly “linked to broader ecological pressures and human encroachment on wildlife habitats.”

Paula Kahumbu, leader of the WildlifeDirect conservation group, emphasized the need for enhanced “risk assessments” in a statement to the BBC. She highlighted the importance of prioritizing these measures, particularly in high-risk areas like Savannah Ranch.

She also said that prevention is the most effective way to stay safe and suggested using anti-predator deterrent systems to protect people living near the park.