teen-is-facing-assault-charges-after-alleged-line-cutting-incident-at-cedar-point

An Ohio teen is facing assault charges after he allegedly assaulted a group of girls during a line-cutting incident at Cedar Point Amusement Park.

Videos by Suggest

According to a police report obtained by Cleveland’s Channel 19 News, the incident occurred while the group of girls was standing in line for the theme park’s Iron Dragon rollercoaster on May 17.

The girls, who are students of Stow-Munroe Falls School District’s Kimpton Middle School, were asked by a group of teens from Shaker Heights Middle School if they could cut in line. They wanted to “catch up” with another group in line. Although the girls told them no, the group decided to cut them anyway.

As they neared the front of the line, the Shaker Heights teens said the girls could go in front of them. As they went to pass the group, the male teen hit three of the girls on the back of their heads.

Following the incident, a Kimpton Middle School chaperone took the three girls to the Cedar Point Medical Unit. They were treated for their injuries, with one of the girls having a “visible bump” on her head.

Sandusky Police also met with the girls afterwards. They provided a description of the male teen who hit them during the line-cutting incident. Although Shaker Heights was contacted, chaperons from the trip and the school’s principal were unable to recognize the teen based on the description.

Eventually, the group of Shaker Heights teens involved was found by Sandusky Police officers. The Kimpton Middle School identified the teen who hit them.

One of the Girls’ Parents Asked to Press Charges Against the Teen

Meanwhile, one of the girls’ parents drove to Cedar Point and asked to press charges against the line-cutting teen.

The Shaker Heights teen contacted his mother over FaceTime, who would not allow him to speak to law enforcement. He was charged with three counts of assault and was released to a guardian from the school.

Two of the injured girls’ parents also said they were taken to separate medical centers afterwards. They confirmed the girls suffered from a concussion and traumatic brain injuries.

“[A] Shaker boy clocked three of our girls in the back of the head,” one of the parents said. “Causing them all to have concussions. [My daughter] is scared and in pain, not only physically, but emotionally and mentally.”

“We do not want this falling on deaf ears,” she added.

Shaker Heights Middle School has since issued a statement regarding the incident.

“The Shaker Heights Middle School is investigating an alleged incident involving its students at Cedar Point amusement park on March 17, 2025,” the statement reads. “The Middle School staff is also cooperating with the Sandusky Police Department in its own investigation of the alleged incident. Our district takes accusations of this type seriously. If it is determined our students violated school or park policy, they will face appropriate disciplinary action.”