Teen Dies After Getting Sucked Into A Meat Grinder At California Factory

A teen from California died while working at a factory after he was sucked into a meat grinder. According to PEOPLE, this horrific workplace accident happened on Sunday, July 13.

Teen Factory Worker Dies After Getting Sucked Into Machine

The tragedy occurred in Vernon around 9:30 PM to a 19-year-old worker, per 6 ABC. He had been working as a sanitation employee for a Tina’s Burritos food processing plant.

According to Sgt. Daniel Onopa with the Vernon Police Department, the worker was cleaning an industrial food processor when the deadly accident occurred. The machine allegedly turned on unexpectedly, since the only way to clean it safely is when it’s off.

Although fellow employees began yelling for help, some attempting to turn off the machine, it was too late. By the time first responders arrived at the food factory, the victim had died.

The teen had even been shouting for help as the meat grinder pulled him inside. It all happened too fast for anyone to stop it. Officers later found the man’s body inside the machine, long since passed.

Authorities have yet to release the victim’s name, perhaps due to the family wanting privacy. Factory workers who witnessed the incident were in an “emotional state” while sitting outside the factory after the accident.

Knowing how the incident occurred, Sgt. Onopa confirmed there seemed to be no foul play involved. Despite this, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, alongside the District Attorney’s Office, is working to investigate the teen’s death.

Since the death, there has only been one statement. “Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and coworkers affected by this tragedy,” said a City of Vernon representative.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t been the only recent workplace accident that resulted in a teenager’s death. Just one month ago, a 17-year-old worker died while using a chainsaw to cut a fallen tree trunk. The boy had accidentally slashed his neck with the chainsaw in Michigan. The homeowner later found the teen dead with a neck laceration.