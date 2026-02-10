Ted Danson Receives Exciting Career News

Ted Danson is delivering on his promise to never retire. The actor is reprising his role for season 3 of A Man on the Inside.

Netflix confirmed on Tuesday that its comedy-mystery A Man on the Inside will return for a third season, with Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated star Ted Danson set to reprise his lead role as retired professor-turned-private investigator Charles Nieuwendyk. The announcement arrives roughly two months after Season 2 debuted on the streaming platform.

Ted Danson spoke to Tudum about his excitement. He said, “I’m so excited to see where Charles Nieuwendyk goes next.”

“I’ve been blessed to work with Mike Schur for most of the last decade, and I’m still amazed by what he does. I’m incredibly thankful to him for creating this character and trusting me with him,” he continued.

“The cast and crew make it very hard to call this ‘work.’ Huge thanks to Netflix for believing in the show, and letting us keep this ride going.”

‘A Man On The Inside’ Remains A Success For Netflix

Since its premiere in November 2024, A Man on the Inside has become one of Netflix’s steady performers in scripted comedy. The series, created by The Good Place and Parks and Recreation veteran Mike Schur, blends light mystery with humor, following Charles as he navigates unexpected sleuthing assignments later in life.

Netflix and Schur have yet to announce a premiere date or specific plot details for Season 3, but both sides confirmed that production is underway. The show’s renewal reflects Netflix’s confidence in its creative team and continued appeal with audiences, even amid a competitive streaming landscape.

While the narrative direction for Season 3 remains closely guarded, the renewal ensures that Charles’s next case will unfold for viewers in the near future.

Ted Danson has previously said that he never wants to retire, and with A Man on the Inside performing so well, I’m sure we’ve still got much more of him on the way. I have a feeling he’ll keep reprising this role as much as he can.