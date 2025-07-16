Taylor Swift’s Dad Undergoes Major Surgery

Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott, is currently recovering after he underwent major heart surgery earlier this summer.

According to TMZ, the pop icon’s dad had quintuple bypass surgery in June. Taylor, as well as her mother, Andrea, and brother, Austin, were with him throughout the entire surgery and recovery process.

Swift’s rep told the media outlet that the procedure was not the result of a heart attack and he was feeling “just great” amid the recovery. It was further reported that Scott’s doctor advised him to have the procedure during a recent check-up.

The Cleveland Clinic states on its website that quintuple bypass surgery, also known as coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), restores blood flow by using blood vessels from other parts of the body to create a detour around blockages.

“This surgery can improve your heart function and how you feel,” the Clinic explains. “Especially when you’ve just had a heart attack or there’s an increased risk for you to have one in the near future.”

The average age for people who have CABG surgery is around 66 years old. Approximately 72% of individuals who undergo the procedure are men.

Taylor Swift Once Revealed that Her Dad and Mom Had Cancer

In the 2019 ELLE essay, 30 Things I Learned Before I Turned 30, Taylor Swift revealed that her dad and mom both had cancer at some point.

“Both of my parents have had cancer,” she explained. “I’ve had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family… It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else.”

Swift also spoke about her mom’s cancer. “My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

The popstar first opened up about her mom’s cancer battle in 2015.

“For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues,” she explained in a Tumblr post. “Just to ease some worries of mine. She agreed and went in to get checked. There were no red flags, and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it.”

However, the screening revealed not-so-good news. “The results came in, and I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer,” Taylor wrote. “I’d like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know.”



