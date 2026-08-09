Taylor Swift Responds to President Trump’s Team TikTok Videos Featuring Her Music

Making it clear where she stands, Taylor Swift responded to President Trump’s team using her music in TikTok videos by removing the song from the platform.

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The latest round of drama between Trump and Swift started when one of his affiliated TikTok accounts used the pop star’s hit track “August” in a video.

The clip featured Donald and Melania Trump as they watched fireworks. The song overlapped the video. “I’m sure @TaylorSwift is going to be super excited we used her song!” the video’s caption states.

Days later, the song was removed from the video, showing the scene without any sound. “The copyright owner hasn’t made this sound available in your country,” was posted in the video.

Along with “August,” Swift also had her “Father Figure” song removed from one of Team Trump’s November 2025 videos. However, Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” is still playing on one of the White House’s TikTok videos from last year.

Along with the “August” post, Team Trump copied the cover of Swift’s Red album to feature the President. The “song tracks” were “Red” (Taylor Swift Wrote A Whole Album About Republicans), “Everything Has Changed” (At Our Southern Border), “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (The Biden Harris Adminstration), and “The Last Time” (An Autopen Runs The Country).

Trump Previously Made a Wild Claim Regarding Swift

Days after Swift married Travis Kelce, Trump made a wild claim about himself regarding the pop star.

“It was announced about two days ago. The new numbers just came out. You know who the No. 1 person in TikTok is by far?” he asked reporters. “Trump, me. I’m No. 1.”

He then declared that he was more influential than Swift. “Like, Taylor Swift was number 11. I’m No. 1 in TikTok by far.”

“I’m saying all things like, ‘I love our country, we have to stop Communism,” the world leader continued. “I was number one by a lot” on the social media site. “So I guess, I don’t know, maybe they are bad, maybe they are not.”

He went on to add, “I’m No. 1 on TikTok. I think it helped me win the election in a landslide if you want to know the truth.”