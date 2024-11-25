Taylor Swift Misses Another Travis Kelce Chiefs Game, Sparks Controversy Online

Taylor Swift has missed another one of Travis Kelce’s football games and fans are starting to talk.

On Sunday Taylor Swift was nowhere to be seen during her boyfriend’s game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC. Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won against the Panthers 30-27.

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Grammy winner also missed Kelce’s game last week against the Buffalo Bills, which had fans speculating about the status of their relationship. The Chiefs broke their winning streak losing to the Bills 30-21.

Swift can usually be seen cheering her boyfriend on from the stands, which made her absence seem a bit unusual. The singer, however, is still performing on the Era’s tour. She is currently in Canada and recently performed 3 sold out shows from Thursday through Saturday in Toronto. She will perform next in Vancouver on December 6th.

While both Swift and Kelce have busy schedules of their own that require them to travel from city to city, people are still wondering where they stand as a couple. It was also recently noticed that Kelce attended a Jelly Roll concert without the “Blank Space” singer. Meanwhile, Swift was preparing for the Canadian leg of her tour.

It doesn’t seem like fans have much to worry about, though, as Swift gave a special nod to Kelce during one of her shows in Toronto. While performing the song “Midnight Rain”, the singer threw in a dance move similar to the one Kelce did while attending her London show during the summer.

Let’s give the busy couple a break shall we?