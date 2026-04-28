Taylor Kirk Dead at 44

Canadian singer-songwriter Taylor Kirk, the creative force behind the band Timber Timbre, has died at the age of 44.

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A representative confirmed Kirk’s passing to Exclaim! The rep wrote that Kirk “passed away suddenly on April 14th. We are devastated by the profound loss of Taylor and we will miss him immensely.”

No cause of death has been disclosed so far.

Born Taylor William Kirk in Ontario, Canada, he emerged in the mid-2000s as a distinctive voice in independent music. He founded Timber Timbre as a solo project before expanding it into a collaborative band. Over time, he built a reputation for a sparse, atmospheric sound that blended elements of folk, blues, and experimental music.

Kirk’s work gained wider recognition with the group’s 2009 self-titled album, which earned a place on the long list for the Polaris Music Prize. He followed it with acclaimed releases such as Creep on Creepin’ On (2011) and Hot Dreams (2014), both of which were shortlisted for the same award. These albums helped expand his audience and cement his standing within Canada’s independent music scene.

Taylor Kirk’s Music Appeared In ‘Breaking Bad’

Throughout his career, Kirk maintained a unique artistic vision. His music often emphasized mood and minimalism, creating cinematic soundscapes that resonated beyond traditional album formats. Songs by Timber Timbre appeared in film and television productions, including Breaking Bad and The Good Wife, further extending his cultural reach.

Over nearly two decades, Kirk released seven studio albums and multiple EPs with Timber Timbre. The project’s final album, Lovage, arrived in 2023. During this period, he also toured extensively and collaborated with a range of artists, contributing to the evolution of Canada’s indie and alternative music landscape.

Fellow musicians and collaborators paid tribute following news of his death, highlighting both his artistry and his personal warmth. Many described him as a singular creative voice whose influence extended across genres.

Kirk is survived by his family, including his parents, siblings, and partner. His death marks a significant loss for Canadian music, but his body of work continues to shape and inspire listeners and artists alike.