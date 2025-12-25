Target 2025 Christmas Day Hours, Explained

For some, a trip to Target is a sacred ritual. So, why not make a holiday pilgrimage on Christmas Day?

Videos by Suggest

But if you “accidentally” forget a few holiday essentials just to make a Target run, will your favorite big box haven even be open on Christmas Day?

Maybe it’s that forgotten can of cranberry sauce or a last-minute gift so fancy no one will believe it’s from Target, this big-box wonder could be your holiday MVP. From a festive mug you didn’t know you needed to yet another throw pillow you definitely don’t, good luck leaving with just what’s on your list.

A Target customer shopping for the holidays. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Need more whipped cream for your pie or a puzzle to entertain the family? Target has you covered. It’s a holiday lifesaver, giving you an excuse to relax before the chaos kicks in.

If it were Dec. 24 and you realized you’d run out of gravy or needed more wrapping paper, Target was open on Christmas Eve. Most stores opened at 7 a.m. and closed early at around 8 p.m.

Will Target Be Open on Christmas Day?

That said, if you’re hoping to escape your kids or your overly enthusiastic drunk uncle on Christmas Day itself, Target might not be the sanctuary you’re dreaming of.

Indeed, Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day. The good news? This is your cue to channel your inner holiday hero and tackle that prep ahead of time next year. Sure, it takes a little extra effort, but future you will be raising a glass of eggnog in gratitude. Don’t let procrastination turn your holiday feast into a festive flop…

So, while you can’t escape to Target on Christmas Day, you can dive back into the aisles for some post-holiday retail therapy bright and early on Dec. 26, when stores resume their regular hours.