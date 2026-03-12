T.I. Speaks out on 50 Cent Feud

Rapper T.I. has addressed his recent feud with fellow hip-hop star 50 Cent. It turns out the rapper didn’t throw out his diss tracks to attack 50 Cent, but to defend his family.

The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., spoke about the situation during a recent encounter with TMZ in New York City. While discussing the back-and-forth with 50 Cent, he downplayed the seriousness of the feud and said the issue had already moved on.

“Man, that s–t’s so last week, man,” he said after playing dumb about the diss tracks. “We got the No. 1 song in the country — ‘Let ‘Em Know.'”

T.I. explained that Cent’s targeted comments and posts against members of his family (his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and his son, King) drove his responses. The remarks and memes shared online by 50 Cent prompted T.I. to respond publicly.

“I wasn’t here to defeat, I was here to defend,” T.I. said, emphasizing that he wanted to show the women and children in his family that there were people willing to stand up for them.

T.I. Already Downplaying The Feud

The recent dispute grew out of a series of public exchanges between the two rappers. According to reports, the tension intensified after T.I. challenged 50 Cent to participate in a Verzuz battle, a popular music series that pits artists against each other in a live performance showdown. 50 Cent declined the challenge, and the conversation soon shifted to social media.

As the disagreement escalated, both artists used music and online posts to respond to one another. T.I. released several tracks aimed at his rival, including songs such as “Right One,” “Lessons,” and “What Bully,” which he described as part of the ongoing exchange.

Despite the musical responses, T.I. insisted that his goal was not to prolong the feud. He said, “I’m just happy that the women and children in my family know that there’s a line of men that’s ready to stand and protect from whoever, against whoever.”