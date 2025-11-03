Sydney Sweeney Tells Ex-Fiancé to Leave Her Alone During Late-Night Heated Exchange

Making it clear where she stands when it comes to their breakup, Sydney Sweeney tells her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, that enough’s enough and to leave her alone during a heated exchange outside her home.

Page Six reports that the exes were spotted having an intense reunion in Los Angeles during the evening hours of Nov. 1. Sweeney was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle driven by Davino as the two headed back to her Los Angeles residence.

However, things took a turn, and a source told TMZ the actress was heard yelling at her ex when she got out of the car.

“I don’t believe you. Please leave, leave me alone,” she allegedly shouted.

Before the exchange with her ex-fiancé, Sydney Sweeney was seen at a private dinner with friends at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

Following the game, she was seen getting into an Uber. The driver drove a few blocks before pulling up next to Davino’s car.

Hours after the spat with Davino, Sweeney attended a NASCAR Championship Race in Phoenix. She showed no signs of stress.

“Most days, this checkered flag means victory, but today, it means something more,” Sweeney said at the event.

The former couple called it quits earlier this year. Details about the split, including the cause, are still unknown. They were together for seven years.

Sydney Sweeney Is Currently Dating Scooter Braun

Months after her split from Davino, Sydney Sweeney started dating Scooter Braun.

The duo first sparked dating rumors this summer. They were spotted hanging out following Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $50 million wedding in June.

A source previously stated Sweeney and Braun were very serious.

“They are full on. It’s not a casual relationship,” the insider shared last month. “It’s game on, it’s full throttle. They are together.”

Braun and his ex-wife, Yael, called it quits in 2021, and their divorce was finalized in 2022. They share three children.