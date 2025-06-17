Sydney Sweeney Models Cowboy Hat on the Beach in New Commercial

A new ad just dropped featuring Sydney Sweeney rocking a cowboy hat and a one-piece that’s redefining Western chic.

The fun commercial is for a casual slip-on shoe company called Hey Dude. The short clip captures the 27-year-old strolling confidently toward the camera on the beach. Rocking a classic cowboy hat, her blonde hair tumbles effortlessly beneath it. Meanwhile, a plunging corset-style brown one-piece swimsuit highlights her best assets with undeniable flair.

“You can take the dude out of the country,” Sweeney purrs in the ad. “But you can’t take the country out of the dude,” she adds with a sly grin. “Wish you were here.”

Sweeney settles in on a beach towel, with the shoes the advertisement is for highlighted in the foreground…

The shoe brand also took to Instagram to share a post featuring Sweeney. The ad shows the Immaculate star lounging in a beach chair, rocking the lace-up corset-style brown one-piece swimsuit and the cowboy hat. With legs that go on for miles, she kicks them up effortlessly (showing off the casual style slip-on shoes in the process), finishing the look with a wink and a grin.

The post also featured a quick selfie clip from Sweeney, seemingly on set for the ad. In the footage, she rocks a red bandana and a white tank top with “Wish You Were Here” printed across the front. “Wish you were here,” she says, grinning widely.

Sydney Sweeney Takes to Instagram to Give Her Own Tease

Meanwhile, Sweeney also took to her Instagram to tease some behind-the-scenes snaps from the shoot.

She started the photo series in style, lounging in a golf cart with her ridiculously cute puppy, Sully, stealing the spotlight. Next came a couple of candid snaps of her and Sully serving peak adorableness. The grand finale was a cheeky behind-the-scenes outtake from the photo shoot, with her legs strategically placed to create the illusion of near nudity. Talk about turning up the heat for the fans!

But hey, she’s also wearing the Hey Dude shoes in the shot, if you’re paying attention.

“Sully living his best life in @heydude country,” Sweeney wrote alongside the series of shots.

Of course, Sydney Sweeney’s comments section was instantly flooded with plenty of fans with a serious case of puppy love.

“Never wanted to be a damn dog so bad in my life,’ one slightly unhinged fan deadpanned. “That’s so funny cuz I also love dogs,” a second fan added, noting something they and the blonde bombshell had in common (#meetcute). “The best dog mom ever!” a third fan exclaimed.

Meanwhile, her sponsor couldn’t help but weigh in, too. “Sully and Syd are our fav country dudes,” Hey Dude’s Instagram account wrote.