Surprising Twist In The Case Of Autistic Tennessee Boy Missing For Year

A vital clue in the case of the missing autistic teen from Tennessee has come out. 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers has been missing since February 25, 2024. Now, a private investigator has received video footage that could help the case.

Per the Daily Mail, Steve Fischer, the PI, shared surveillance footage from the night of his disappearance. It captured footage around 12:17 AM of a street just a block from the teen’s Sumner County home. The video clip shows an unidentified figure walking by, which could be Sebastian.

“It’s definitely a person,” Fischer said. He also mentioned a dog walker who passed by not too long before the unknown person came around. “It looks like a thin person wearing dark clothing walks down south on Kellyn Lane behind a vehicle. And it appears like he or she is trying to stay out of eyesight of the person walking their dog.”

Fischer noted that the figure walked behind a car for a bit. They then turned around and walked back the same way they came from. It’s the closest clue they have, as search dogs had previously pointed investigators in this direction. The dogs found a potential lead at a construction site beside the block.

The private investigator has now passed on the video footage to the authorities. Despite how big this clue has been in this year-long case, it’s unlikely anyone can identify the figure. “It took three times watching all the video, before we found that,” Fischer continued.

Other than this video footage, law enforcement has discovered no leads on where Sebation could be. According to NewsNation, the boy’s mother, Katie Proudfoot, reported her autistic child missing.

She had last seen her son just the night before February 26. The mother also heard a strange thud from his room around 10 PM. Police searched far and wide around the family’s Hendersonville home, but it led to nothing.

Sebastion’s biological father, Seth Rogers, was the one to hire the PI. He, too, was worried sick for his autistic son. “I don’t want my son to become a cold case,” he said. “The way I’m seeing things now, it’ll be a cold case.”

Family Of Missing Autistic Teen Battling Crime YouTubers

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Other than the latest video clue, the boy’s family is also tackling a legal battle against crime influencers on social media. Not only were the police looking for him, but so were people on the internet who heard about the case.

This invasive interest in Sebastian’s disappearance led to Katie, the boy’s stepfather, Chris Proudfoot, and Seth to sue three YouTubers. These YouTubers shared their own theories on the teenager’s vanishing.

Katie alleged that YouTuber Andra Griffin, AKA ‘Bullhorn Betty,’ aided her social media following in stalking Sebastian’s family. “She is dangerous,” said Katie to WKRN. “And [she] is threatening my and my family’s safety and telling her followers to help and do the same.”

Griffin, on the other hand, fought back against these claims. “If it is from her, then that is absolutely a falsehood,” said the YouTuber. They can go and look at all my ‘lives.’ My ‘lives’ never come down off my channel. Driving on public property, on public roads, with a camera hanging out, there’s nothing unlawful about that.”