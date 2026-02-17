Surfing Legend Dies During Alleged Robbery: Kurt Van Dyke Was 66

Kurt Van Dyke, a revered figure in the international surfing community, died this weekend in what Costa Rican authorities are treating as an apparent robbery and home invasion at his residence in Cahuita, on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast.

Van Dyke, 66, was found dead inside his apartment on February 14 after two armed suspects allegedly entered the property. Early findings from the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) suggest Van Dyke suffered signs of asphyxiation and multiple stab wounds. First responders discovered is body under a bed, and an autopsy is underway to determine the precise cause of death.

Costa Rican police responded to reports of an armed break-in around 10:50 a.m. Saturday. According to authorities, two men threatened Van Dyke and a woman present in the apartment with at least one gun and stole various valuables from the home before fleeing the scene.

The woman, identified by local reports as Van Dyke’s 31-year-old girlfriend, survived the attack, however. First responders took her to the hospital. Police said she provided investigators with an account of the intruders’ assault before they escaped.

Motive Remains Unclear For The Lethal Burglars

Investigators also reported the suspects fled with Van Dyke’s Hyundai Elantra as part of their getaway, and authorities are now examining security camera footage in hopes of identifying leads. Police have made no arrests so far, and the motive remains under investigation, though officials describe the incident as linked to robbery.

Born in Santa Cruz, California, Van Dyke hailed from a prominent surfing family that helped shape Northern California’s surf culture. He moved to Costa Rica in the 1980s, where he became a beloved figure in the local surf scene and owned Hotel Puerto Viejo, a popular lodge among travelers and surfers.

Kurt Van Dyke’s brother, Peter, told The San Francisco Chronicle, “My brother was a very benevolent, giving person who would help just about anybody.”

“Kurt would never hurt anybody, and he was always there when you needed him. Everyone that he met knew this about him.”