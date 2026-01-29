‘Suits’ Star and Partner Welcome Baby

Another baby has been added to the firm… a Suits alum just welcomed baby number three with his actress wife.

Videos by Suggest

Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross on the USA drama series, and his wife, Pretty Little Liars alum, Troian Bellisario, took to Instagram on Jan. 27 to announce the big baby news.

The 44-year-old actor’s post featured a black-and-white photo of his hand holding his newborn’s tiny one, sweetly captioning the shot, “Tag, you’re it.”

Of course, the comments section was full of congratulations for the new little one.

One of the first to chime in was Sarah Rafferty, Adams’ Suits co-star, who wrote: “We love you, sweet baby,” complete with a parade of red heart emojis. Ashley Benson kept it simple with heart-eyed emojis, while Marlene King brought the party vibes, adding: “Oh baby! Mazel Tov! A party of five now!”

‘Suits’ alum Patrick J. Adams and his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, in 2020. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/WireImage)

The baby love didn’t stop there. Katie Lowes gushed that she “cannot wait to meet” the little one, while a chorus of other famous friends, including Justin Mikita, flooded the comments with well-wishes.

The actors announced their growing family of five on Nov. 3, doubling the celebration as it also marked Bellisario’s 40th birthday…

Bellisario, who celebrated the big 4-0 on Oct. 28, wrote: “My 40th birthday was definitely one for the books.” She added, “Here comes a new decade and a whole new human to go with it.”

‘Suits’ Star Patrick J. Adams Penned a Heartwarming Message for His Baby Last Fall

On Nov. 4, Adams shared a heartfelt message on Instagram for the couple’s unborn baby, posting a photo of Bellisario and her growing baby bump.

“We don’t know your name yet; We don’t know your gender; We don’t know what your smile looks like or what your first laugh will do to our hearts. We don’t know what will make you laugh or cry or what food you will fall in love with first,” the Suits star wrote.

“What we do know is that we have an infinite supply of love waiting for you. Love, laughter, tears, dance parties, lullabies, and lessons,” he continued.

“We’ll show you some stuff, but you will teach us everything else. We don’t know much, but we know there is nothing we want to be more than your parents. It’s a strange stage you’re about to walk out on, but we’ll be right there with you for the whole terrifying, wonderful, and beautiful show. Thanks for choosing us. We will always choose you. Soon,” Adams concluded.