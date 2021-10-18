These Succulent Raviolis Look Too Good (And Real!) To Eat

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It’s not a secret that most of us are succas for succulents! Colorful, unique, and not to mention easy to maintain, it’s not difficult to see why they’re so popular. Yet, instead of going the typical succulent garden route, Tiktoker @dannylovespasta took his passion for succulents a step further.

Tiktok user @dannylovespasta combined his two favorite things, succulents and pasta, to create succulent ravioli, a mouthwatering dish that left Tiktok abuzz. Moreover, a second time, @dannylovespasta attempts his viral succulent ravioli, but with some improvements.

TikTok Roots For Succulent Ravioli

Using the Wilton Succulents Fondant Cut Out Set, @dannylovespasta stamps out the shape of the succulent in a lightly dyed green pasta dough.

While piping ricotta-parmesan filling down the center of the ravioli shape, he remarks, “When I posted my succulent ravioli last month, the number one suggestion I got was to add more cheese.”

“Since I think more cheese is always a good idea, I reconfigured the design to fit more of my ricotta and parmesan filling,” he added. As suggested by his fans, @dannylovespasta adds a generous filling to the pasta then gently rolls it to produce the undeniable succulent shape.

In addition, @dannylovespasta mentions that his husband made a suggestion as well. “My husband also suggested that I make little pasta pots for the succulents,” the creator explained.

In a sweet nod to his husband, @dannylovespasta wraps brown dough around each succulent bunch. Once assembled, @dannylovespasta reveals the succulent ravioli, nestled in edible pots.

Just like some of his fans, we agree they’re almost too cute to eat. One commenter said, “I would never eat those. Too pretty to eat.” Nonetheless, some TikTokers are eager to dig in and watch these succas cook.

How To Cook TikTok Succulent Ravioli

As he promised, TikToker @dannylovespasta said, “I promised I would show you how to cook my homemade succulent ravioli, so here it is!”

In his highly anticipated video, @dannylovespasta shows his fans how to cook his viral succulent pasta. Moreover, he reveals that he cooks the pasta in a low pan filled with shallow water. According to him, the leaves of the ravioli are cooked by steam while the bottom is submerged in water. Moreover, he adds that this helps maintain the pasta’s delicate shape.

In response to commenters, @dannylovespasta drizzled the pasta with a buttery sage sauce before serving. As was to be expected, @Dannylovespasta was extremely pleased with the outcome of his ravioli. Now if we could just get him to make us some!