Your Coffee Or Tea Habit Could Have Major Health Benefits

We’re all familiar with the idiom of having “too much of a good thing,” and when it comes to your morning beverage habits, you may feel like you overindulge. In particular, while tea is generally well recognized for its plethora of health benefits, a pot of coffee a day is generally viewed as a not-so-good habit.

However, science might not agree. In fact, if you enjoy two to three cups of coffee or tea a day, it could actually come with significant health benefits. That is, of course, as long as you’re not sensitive to caffeine, acid, or are loading up on sugar.

In fact, one study suggests drinking both tea and coffee since they’re associated with a significantly reduced risk for strokes and dementia.

Research Points To Significant Health Benefits Of Coffee And Tea

A research study published in PLOS Medicine on November 16, 2021, revealed that consuming both coffee and tea in one’s diet was associated with a decreased risk of dementia and stroke. A study was conducted by researchers who evaluated in-depth data on health and self-reported coffee and tea drink habits of adult participants ages 50 to 74 in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, the study spanned 11 years and included 365,000 individuals.

According to the study, those who consumed between two and three cups of coffee in addition to two and three cups of tea per day had a 28% lower risk of developing dementia. Additionally, a 32% reduction in stroke incidence was observed in those who drank coffee and tea during the study, compared to those who did not drink either beverage during the study time period.

Despite the fact that individual consumption of tea and coffee has shown significant associations with lowering the risk of stroke, ischemic stroke, dementia, and vascular dementia, combining the two showed they reduced risk by approximately 30%.

It should be noted that, while the results of the study shed some ‘positive’ light on the topic, researchers are cautiously optimistic as it was largely observant in nature with participants self-reporting their own experiences.

Despite the fact that further studies are needed, both beverages contain polyphenolic compounds, which are health-promoting properties that can reduce chronic inflammation. There is no surprise that chronic inflammation is a major factor in the development of many major diseases, including stroke and dementia.

At the end of the day, don’t fret about that second or third cup of coffee to get you through the afternoon slump. Just remember to keep the processed additives to a minimum.

