stranger-slashes-elderly-man-with-knife-on-nyc-subway

A man riding the subway in NYC was attacked by an assailant wielding a large knife, leaving him with a gruesome head gash.

A 67-year-old man was riding a northbound C train toward Jay Street in Brooklyn around 6 p.m. on Friday, March 14, when a total stranger suddenly attacked him, cutting the left side of his head in what police believe was an unprovoked incident, according to the NYPD per The New York Post.

According to a police spokesperson, passengers alerted officers as the train arrived at the Jay Street station. Authorities recovered the knife at the scene, officials confirmed.

Peguy Simonise faces multiple charges, including felony assault with intent to cause physical injury, second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and harassment, according to police reports cited by The Post.

Simonise, 62, has a criminal record that includes four prior arrests, notably for rape and forcible touching in 2003, according to police.

The Knife Attack on the NYC Subway One in a Series of Similar Incidents

Felony assaults in the subway have decreased this year, yet the slashing is part of a recent surge in attacks within the city’s transit system.

For instance, a man was stabbed and bitten last month while on a subway in Brooklyn.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. aboard a Manhattan-bound L train. According to CBS News, police reported that a dispute over a seat escalated between two passengers. During the altercation, the assailant stabbed the 58-year-old victim in the back of the neck with an unidentified object and then bit him.

The victim disembarked from the train at the Graham Avenue station in Williamsburg and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was declared in stable condition. Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene.

“To see that on the train, it doesn’t make me want to ride the train, but I don’t really have a choice unless I’m paying for an Uber back and forth,” subway rider Raha Talebinejat told CBS News.

Earlier this year, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch deployed a surge of officers in response to a series of high-profile attacks, including a tragic incident in December when a woman was fatally set on fire aboard a Brooklyn subway.