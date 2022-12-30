Steve-O Reveals Why He Eschews Tradition By Wearing An Engagement Ring

Steve-O, the 48-year-old Jackass star, is known for doing things his own way. From doing a tightrope walk over alligators to playing tetherball with a beehive, the TV entertainer doesn’t seem to care what people think of him. Even in his personal life, Steve-O goes against tradition. After proposing to his fiancé and giving her an engagement ring, the TV personality chose to wear an engagement ring himself.

In a recent interview with People, Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, opened up about his proposal to stylist Lux Wright. As the TV star said, “I think it’s silly that only a woman should wear an engagement ring. So I wear one too.”

Wright and Steve-O have been engaged since January 2018. In an Instagram post, the stunt performer shared that he proposed to his fiancé in front of their friends and families.

“Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad, and my sister… she said ‘yes,'” Steve-O wrote. “I planned that for more than six months, and I’m so happy—I can’t wait for you all to see it… #GNARLY.”

Even though it’s been nearly five years since the TV star popped the question, the couple is waiting for the right time to get married. As Steve-O shared, “The plan for our marriage is still to wait until we buy our animal sanctuary.”

Are Engagement Rings For Men The Next Big Thing?

Steve-O isn’t the first celebrity male to wear an engagement ring. In fact, men have been sporting engagement rings for years. Let’s take a look at just a few celebrity men who have also eschewed tradition.

In 2010, when Michael Bublé announced his engagement to Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, he chose to wear an engagement ring. The musician said he wore the ring because his then fiancé asked him to do so. “The boy also wears the engagement ring [in Argentina],” Bublé said while on tour in 2010. “That’s what [Lopilato] tells me anyway.”

It always felt odd to me that men didn't get engagement rings. Thankfully, my fiancé thought so too 👍🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/OUMM6cPQXt — Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) January 22, 2016

Actor and singer Skylar Astin also wore an engagement ring after proposing to his now ex-wife, Lauren Pritchard. As he said in a tweet, “It always felt odd to me that men didn’t get engagement rings. Thankfully, my fiancé thought so too.”

EXCLUSIVE: @edsheeran on the new 'engagement' ring he's sporting on his left hand: 'Cherry made it for me herself, out of silver clay. I really like it. I haven't told anyone that, either!' pic.twitter.com/XC5SxywCsq — Lorraine (@lorraine) February 22, 2018

After proposing to his now wife Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran decided that his fiancé shouldn’t be the only one wearing a ring. As the musician said in a 2018 interview, “I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way.”

