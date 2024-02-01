Stephen Colbert Helps Emma Stone Live Out Her ‘Jeopardy!’ Dreams

Weeks after Emma Stone revealed that she had applied for Jeopardy! every year, late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert made the actress’ game show dreams come true… sort of.

While making an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Jan. 30, Colbert and Stone spoke about the Jeopardy! discussion. Colbert then said he had some game show-like questions for her.

“Oh, boy,” Emma Stone declared. “Now you’re going to understand why I haven’t gotten on the show.”

Colbert, with his talk show’s band playing the Jeopardy! theme, went on to state, “Emma Stone, welcome to Jeopardy! first question, Stephen Colbert is such a fan of this author’s work, he aired his concerns with Peter Jackson about the Elves of Mirkwood.”

Stone immediately answered, “Who is, the author of Lord of the Rings… Tolkien. Who is Tolkien?”

Colbert then gave another clue. “It was rumored that the crime rate dropped dramatically during their February 9, 1964 appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Stone declared, “Who are The Beatles?”

Colbert gave the next trivia question. “This singer’s hip gyrations on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1957 were not shown because they were deemed too sexual.”

Stone then answered, “Who was Elvis Presley?”

Emma Stone Said She Has No Interest in Appearing on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

After answering a couple more trivia questions, Emma Stone spoke about why she refuses to go on Celebrity Jeopardy!

“You know that you applied, you took the quiz, you got on the show, through actually having the brains to be on the show,” she explained. “Not that Celebrity Jeopardy! people don’t have the brains because I’ve seen some really impressive candidates. However, I just want to know that I passed the test.”

Emma Stone said the need to know if she passed the test may have to do with her educational background. “ I didn’t really graduate from high school and I didn’t go to college, and I like knowing I passed the test. This is my degree.”

During her appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit, Emma Stone praised Jeopardy! and how much she loves the show.

“I watch it every single night,” Stone gushed. “And I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!”

Stone further explained the audition process. “You can only take the test once a year with your email address,” she explained. “And I’ve never gotten on the show.”

The actress goes on to share that she doesn’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy! because she wants to “earn” her “stripes.”