‘Didn’t Want My Blessing to Become a Burden’: Star Explains Why She Quit 3 TV Shows

Following her departure from three TV shows, South Korean star Cha Chung Hwa revealed the reason behind her sudden career move.

During her recent appearance on YouTube’s Eminae Welcome – Luxury Actress Gathering With Kim Jung Nan, Cha Chung Hwa spoke about her struggles with balancing her high-profile acting career and motherhood.

“Before getting married, I would devote the entire day before filming to preparing for my role,” the actress explained. “Now I find myself making baby food and rushing out to set after a call from my manager. At first, it was disorienting because acting had always been my whole life.”

The Korean star then revealed she dropped out of three TV shows due ot the physical demands each role had. “They were big roles,” she confirmed. “But they involved action, and I was playing a villain. I never had been pregnant before, and I didn’t understand how much my body would change.”

“I thought I could still handle the roles while pregnant,” she noted. “But when it came time for water scenes and action sequences, it became a serious issue. I didn’t want my blessing to become a burden for the production. So I ultimately decided stepping down was the right thing to do. “

The actress admitted that she ended up in tears after stepping down from the roles.

The Star’s Mother Gave Her Sound Advice After She Dropped Out For the Three TV Show Roles

Cha Chung Hwa further explained that she had already completed costume fittings for each of the roles, making it harder for her to drop out. Thankfully, her mother gave her some advice while she was making her decision.

“My mom told me, ‘Chung Hwa, you’re carrying the most precious role of your life right now. Dramas will come again.’ That really comforted me.”

Cha’s agency confirmed that she married her husband, who remains away from the public spotlight, in 2023. They welcomed their first child in early 2024.