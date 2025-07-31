Standup Comic Reveals Pregnancy: ‘Our Lives Are About to Change Forever’

Stand-up comic Sophie Willan just delivered some big pregnancy news. The comedian behind Alma’s Not Normal announced she’s expecting on Instagram recently.

She shared a video of her ultrasound and a photo with her partner, Carniel F Levy, a chef specializing in Caribbean cuisine, along with the caption: “We’re having a baby boy! Coming November 2025.”

“Our lives are about to change forever, in the most chaotic, joyful, and magical way… And yes, we’re already arguing about baby names,” she added.

Of course fans and peers alike swarmed the comments section over the baby news.

“Oh wow, this is incredible news. Plot twist indeed! Huge congrats and big love, mama,” one onlooker wrote.

“I feel like this news is your 2nd child. What u created in Almas Not Normal in both seasons has moved me to goosebumps, chuckles, and cheek rolling tears,” a second fan added.

Willan’s comedy pals, including Sarah Millican, Grace Campbell, and Harriet Kemsley, wasted no time showering her with congratulations, too.

Meanwhile, Willan herself took to the comments to thank folks for their support after she dropped the pregnancy news.

“Thank you so much for all the gorgeous messages and love about our baby news! We’ve been blown away by the response. We can’t reply to everyone, but please know how much we appreciate it. We’re so excited too!” she gushed.

The Comedian’s Pregnancy News Followed Shortly After Winning a Major Award

The announcement of her pregnancy comes just days after the Bolton-born comedian celebrated winning a Bafta for Best Scripted Comedy, awarded for the second season of her BBC sitcom.

“I’m not allowed to swear, and all I want to do is beep beep,’ she said during her acceptance speech. “This is so exciting, thank you very much. I just want to say they [the cast and crew] are flopping brilliant.”