Standup Comedian Dies Under ‘Unexplained’ Circumstances: Gary Little Was 61

Law enforcement stated that the death of Scottish standup comedy Gary Little was labeled “unexplained” after his body was recovered.

According to STV News, the comedian didn’t return home after hillwalking on the Five Sisters of Kintail in the Highlands. He reportedly died on Aug. 15, and Kintail Mountain Rescue later recovered his body.

Although his death was labeled “unexplained,” police stated that Gary Little’s death was “not suspicious.”

The comedian was known as a regular at various comedy clubs in Scotland. He also performed at the Edinburgh Fringe and Glasgow International Comedy Festival. Little was preparing for his upcoming performance in Aberdeen.

Daily Mail reported Little turned to comedy after being jailed in the early ’90s and in 2007. He was first imprisoned for a drug charge in 1994. Following his release in 1999, Little got a job as a forklift truck driver at HarperCollins warehouse in Bishopbriggs. He was arrested in 2007 for stealing books from the warehouse and selling them online.

He served 27 months behind bars.

The Scottish Comedy Community Pays Tribute to Gary Little

Following the news that Gary Little had suddenly passed away at the age of 61, the Scottish comedy community paid tribute to the late comedian.

The Stand comedy club in Glasgow, where Little rose to fame, paid tribute in a Facebook post. “We here at The Stand are utterly devastated to hear the news of the passing of big Gary Little. An incredible comic, huge personality, and friend to many.”

“We are lost for words and he will be profoundly and sorely missed,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts go out to all his family and friends right now.”

Fellow comedian Jo Caulfield also stated, “Gary Little was a great comic and an amazing person to spend time with. We are all poorer for losing you, Gary. My love and sympathy to his family and loved ones. I will truly miss not seeing you backstage and never hearing that big, mischievous laugh. Too soon. RIP, my friend.”