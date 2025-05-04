Southwest Airlines Unveils New Fare Choices After Announcing Plans to End Free Checked Baggage Perk

Nearly two months after announcing it was eliminating its free checked bagging perk, Southwest Airlines unveiled new fare choices.

According to its website, Southwest Airlines has four new fare choices for travelers.

For the Basic option, which replaces Southwest’s “Wanna Get Away” fares, the traveler will get a seat assignment at check-in. They will likely be seated at the back of the plane. They will also be boarding the aircraft last.

The next option is Choice. Travelers choosing this option will have general boarding and a standard seat assignment in the back of the plane when they book.

Choice Preferred will give travelers early general boarding and access to a preferred standard seating while booking.

Choice Extra is the most expensive option for travelers. It offers extra legroom seating, early boarding, two free checked bags, and in-flight internet.

Tony Roach, Southwest’s executive vice president of customer and brand, released a statement about the new fare choices. “With new choices like seat selection and extra legroom, our enhanced fare bundles let customers customize their trips while still enjoying our industry-leading reliability and hospitality.”

Along With New Fare Choices, Southwest Airlines Has ‘A-List Member’ and A-List Preferred’ Perks

Southwest Airlines further announced that starting May 28, the first checked bag will be free for “A-List Members” and up to eight additional passengers traveling on the same reservation.

A-List Members will also be able to select preferred and standard seats at the time of booking when available in the future. They will also have the option to choose an extra legroom seat within 48 hours of departure, if available, at no additional cost.

The A-List Members will receive a 25% earning bonus on qualifying flights, have same-day standby, and have priority check-in and security lane access.

Meanwhile, the company has “A-List Preferred” perks as well. The first and second checked bags are free for A-List preferred passengers and up to eight additional passengers traveling on the same reservation.

The A-List Preferred Members will have select available seats, including extra legroom, if available. They will earn a 100% bonus on qualifying flights, same-day standby, priority check-in and security lane access, free in-flight internet, and up to two premium drinks.

Meanwhile, Southwest has not released details about the cost of checking a bag. The company did say the price “will align with industry standards.”