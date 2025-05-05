Soul Frontman Roy Phillips Has Died

Roy Phillips, singer and keyboardist of the soul-jazz trio The Peddlers, famous in the 60s and 70s, has died.

Phillips passed away at his residence in Christchurch, New Zealand, on April 24, according to The Telegraph. He was 83.

Per New Zealand’s SunLive, for the past decade, Phillips battled emphysema, a condition that greatly limited his ability to perform. Despite this, he remained committed to his craft, continuing to record music from his home studio, The Groove Room.

Born in 1941, Phillips’ musical ascent unfolded during the transformative decade between 1957 and 1967—a period of crossover where jazz icons like Miles Davis found common ground with the rising tide of rock music. It was an era when jazz musicians often reimagined popular songs, creating unique interpretations of chart-topping hits. Remarkably, it wasn’t uncommon to see a Beatles song on the charts alongside a jazz rendition of that very same track.

The Peddlers, a three-piece organ combo, took advantage of this trend and became a prominent jazz crossover act of the time.

In the 1960s, Phillips embodied effortless cool. Dressed in his signature black turtleneck, he captivated audiences with his soulful growl and masterful Hammond organ melodies. His music brought a jazzy swing to the charts, and his talent took him from London to Las Vegas.

The Peddlers were so influential that in 1968, CBS included them on a compilation EP alongside legendary acts like Simon & Garfunkel, Aretha Franklin, and The Tremeloes. With an impressive 45 million records sold, their popularity was undeniable. Their biggest success came in 1970 with Girlie, a hit written by Roy. The band’s repertoire was remarkably diverse, drawing inspiration from 1930s jazz to 1960s pop, showcasing their versatility and timeless appeal.

The Peddlers were so highly regarded by the Royal Family that they were invited to perform at Princess Anne’s 21st birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace. They also contributed to Lord Mountbatten’s efforts to save Bengal tigers by playing at several fundraising events, according to The Telegraph.

Roy Phillips Settles in New Zealand

In 1981, after The Peddlers disbanded, Roy Phillips, captivated by New Zealand during a tour, chose to settle in Christchurch. There, songwriting became his primary focus, leading to the creation of over 200 songs, including “I Have a Dream,” the official song of the 1996 New Zealand Olympic team.

He continued to perform and record, with his 2014 solo album, Blue Groove, earning a feature on Later… with Jools Holland on BBC Two.

His latest release, 2019’s Standard Procedure, pays homage to the Peddlers’ style. The album features a collaboration with Wellington trumpeter Jeff Culverwell, bringing a fresh yet classic touch to the collection.

Phillips is survived by his partner, Robyn.