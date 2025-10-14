soo-catwoman-has-died

Soo Catwoman, an icon of the ’70s British punk rock and fashion scene, has died.

She passed away on September 30 after falling into a coma, according to The Times. She was 70.

Born Susan Lucas, Soo Catwoman was often photographed alongside bands like the Sex Pistols and the Damned; her striking style influenced musicians such as Keith Flint of the Prodigy. According to the Daily Star, she once shared an apartment with Sid Vicious, a member of the Sex Pistols.

Soo Catwoman with, from left, Captain Sensible, Wreckless Eric and Rat Scabies at Hammersmith Palais in 1976. (Photo by David Corio/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Her children, Shem and Dion Lucas, announced in a GoFundMe post for her funeral expenses and memorial that Soo “recently fell ill and was taken to hospital, and shortly after fell into a coma, which she sadly never awoke from.” The family added that she died “surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

“We are utterly devastated by her loss; it came very quickly and unexpectedly,” the family added.

“Soo lived her private life in silent dignity; because of this, she never sought to capitalize on her fame and lived a simple life. Choosing to raise her children instead of seeking fame and fortune,” her family continued.

“We loved our Mom very much, and because she cared so much for other people she was never focused on amassing personal wealth, due to the surprise nature of her death and lack of support available we would like to ask if anyone would like to contribute to her funeral costs and the costs associated with this, so that we can give her the dignified send off that she deserves,” the message added.

Soo Catwoman Eventually Led Her Own Punk Rock Band

Meanwhile, Soo Catwoman wasn’t just around the punk rock scene. In 1979, she joined the band The Invaders, singing lead and writing lyrics for their single Backstreet Romeo. After the punk movement, she withdrew from public life but reappeared briefly in 1998 to record a version of The O’Jays’ hit Back Stabbers with Derwood Andrews (Generation X) and Rat Scabies (The Damned).

Soo Catwoman sporting her trademark haircut. (Photo by Erica Echenberg/Redferns)

Soo also appeared in the documentaries “The Punk Rock Movie” (1978) and “The Filth and the Fury” (2000). Faye Hart portrayed her in Julien Temple’s 1980 Sex Pistols mockumentary The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle. More recently, Jude Law’s daughter, Iris, played her in the 2022 FX miniseries Pistol.

Eventually, Soo focused on raising her children, homeschooling them for a period. She aimed to instill ideals and creativity she believed were lacking in the state education system. “She was like Mary Poppins,” Soo’s daughter recalled, per The Times. “Anything that needed doing, she made it fun and interesting.”