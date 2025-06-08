Son Charges At Father’s Killer In California Courtroom: ‘I’m Going To Eat Your F–king Heart’

On Thursday, June 5, Joe Gomez Jr. was sentenced for the 2021 murder of Israel Trevino Jr., whom he shot for “talking sh-t” on Facebook. As he was sentenced, the victim’s son, Israel Trevino III, charged at the man and hurled threats at his father’s killer, saying that he would “eat your f–king heart.”

According to ABC 30, the incident took place in a Fresno County courtroom on Thursday. As Gomez was rushed to the back of the room, Trevino hurled threats at the convicted killer and even tried to hop over the railing.

“You couldn’t take me, huh? Huh, motherf–ker? Huh?” Trevino told Gomez, as shown in a video shared by the outlet.

Reportedly, Trevino’s family tried to stop him from jumping the rail, even struggling to keep him from doing so by pulling on his shirt. The grieving son continued to hurl threats from the courtroom gallery.

“That was my dad! That was my dad! Motherf–ker,” Trevino continued. “I’m going to f–king hunt you, and when you come out, I’m going to eat your f–king heart!”

The whole incident happened in two minutes. Eventually, Judge Arlan Harrell intervened, reprimanding the man’s outburst.

“You have every right to let it out,” Harrell told Trevino. “But please do not take it out on these people who are here doing their job. OK?”

Murder And Attempted Murder

After being convicted of killing Israel Trevino Jr. last year, Joe Gomez Jr. was sentenced to life in prison. This brings forth justice more than four years after the incident took place in Fresno County, California.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on Sunday, May 2, on the sidewalk of El Rancho Market in the city of Parlier. At 4:19 p.m., the Parlier Police Department was notified of several shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, police found two men, Trevino Jr. and Trevino III, father and son, injured on the sidewalk. Then, officers declared Trevino Jr., a retired corrections officer, dead and rushed Trevino III to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

Police arrested Joe Gomez Jr., and he was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and making criminal threats.

As reported by ABC 30, witnesses reported seeing Gomez driving erratically and revving his engine by Trevino Jr.’s house. Furthermore, the New York Post reported that Trevino III testified that Gomez accused his father of “talking s–t on Facebook.” Moments later, Gomez opened fire.