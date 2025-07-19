sofia-vergara-models-birthday-swim-outfit-on-vacation

Sofia Vergara celebrated turning 53 the way her fans love most—by sharing a sizzling bikini snap.

The actress and model celebrated her birthday in style, posting not one but two sizzling swimsuit snaps on Instagram on July 10. In one, Vergara stuns in a barely-there white bikini with a flirty bow detail, lounging gracefully among gorgeous floral arrangements. Birthday queen vibes, served hot.

The Modern Family alum turned up the heat with a gold choker, layered necklaces, and effortlessly tousled brown locks falling perfectly from a middle part. Vergara served up sultry glam with a smoky eye and a seductive mauve pout.

Image via Instagram / Sofia Vergara

The second slide featured flowers and a cake with “Feliz cumpleaños,” which means “Happy birthday” in Spanish.

“Bday in Sardinia!!” Vergara captioned the post, adding a fish emoji.

Naturally, fans and friends flooded the comments, swooning over Sofia Vergara’s smoking-hot birthday bikini snap.

“The absolute queen!” one top comment read. “Lady, you are incredible! Happy Birthday!” another fan swooned.

“I love you,” pal Heidi Klum gushed, adding, “Happy Birthday.”

“Happy B Day nerd!!!!!!” comedian Kevin Hart wrote. “ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!” actress Sarah Hyland exclaimed, adding a fire emoji. Soap legend Susan Lucci also couldn’t help but weigh in, writing: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! Looking beautiful!”

Sofia Vergara Shared Another Sizzling Birthday Snap

Earlier in the day, Vergara shared a post captioned “Gracias,” likely thanking fans for their birthday wishes. In the photo, she is seen wearing the same bikini, styled under a vibrant orange and purple printed coverup featuring a plunging neckline and ruffled details.

Image via Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Meanwhile, plenty of comments from fans featured remarks and memes with Tom Brady as gossip swirls around Vergara being courted by the NFL legend.

The two were recently on the Ritz-Carlton’s Luminara superyacht with other celebrities and reportedly sat next to each other at dinner “about a week ago,” according to Page Six.

“He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” an alleged insider told the outlet. The A source further claimed that the pair seemed to be growing close, describing their dynamic as “getting cozy.” The insider also shared that after their cruise, the two spent more time together in Ibiza, Spain, calling it a “summer romance.”