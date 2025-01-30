Soap Opera Star’s Heartbreaking Cause of Death Released: Latest on Esta TerBlanche’s Death Investigation

Six months after Esta TerBlanche suddenly passed away at the age of 51, the All My Children star’s cause of death has been revealed.

In a statement, The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner stated the soap opera actress died from an intracranial hemorrhage. It was caused by a “blunt force traumatic head injury likely due to a ground level fall.” TerBlanche’s death has been ruled an accident. Both cause and manner of death were certified on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The medical examiner’s report is expected to be ready by the end of February.

The actress was discovered unresponsive in her home on July 19 and was pronounced dead shortly after 11 a.m. that day.

Esta TerBlanche’s Manager and Publicist Spoke Out Following Her Sudden Death

Days after Esta TerBlanche’s shocking death, manager Annie Spolianky confirmed her passing in a statement to People.

“We are deeply saddened by this news,” her statement read. “As for a personal statement, I’d like to say that Esta was such a kind, loving, giving, and caring person.”

Spolianky shared that TerBlanche cared so deeply for all people and animals. “She had squirrels she fed and looked after daily, her two cats and recent kittens that she cared for as her own children.”

She also said the actress was “never anything but generous and lovely” to her. “I’m grateful to have known her for the time that I did and devastated to learn of her passing.”

TerBlanche’s publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, also expressed her sadness at her passing. “I am heartbroken upon learning about Esta’s death,” Rodrigo said. She was and always will be a beautiful soul who I will miss every day. I am proud to have known her and call her not only a client but a friend.”

TerBlanche appeared on All My Children as Gillian Andrassy from 1997 to 2001. She made a guest appearance on the famous soap opera in August 2011 during one of its final episodes. The show ended the next month.

Following her soap opera days, the actress went back to her home country, South Africa, and opened a spa. She also collaborated on several documentaries with Michael Kastenbaum.

TerBlanche appeared as the host of several TV shows, including 50/50 and K-TV. She starred in the film Three Thieves and a Wedding as well.

She had been dividing her time between South Africa and California at the time of her passing.