‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Dave Scott Dead at 52

Choreographer Dave Scott, known for his work on So You Think You Can Dance as well as Step Up 2 and Step Up 3, passed away on Monday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Dave Scott, who touched so many lives with his warmth, kindness, and spirit,” a statement posted on his Instagram reads.

No cause of death was given. Scott was 52.

Comfort Fedoke, a former So You Think You Can Dance star, honored Scott on social media.

“My heart is heavy… really heavy …but I’m beyond blessed to have gotten to know the man who was one of the people that first inspired me to dance. His work moved me before I ever met him. @theofficialdavescott,” she wrote.

Emmy and Tony-nominated actress Debbie Allen also shared a tribute to Scott on Instagram.”Dave Scott, one of the most gifted and influential choreographers and creative directors in the Film, Television, and Hip Hop worlds, breathed his last 5 6 7 8 yesterday and joined God’s crew,” she wrote.

“His light, laughter, and legacy will forever live in our hearts. We will always speak his name. Rest well, my dear friend.”

Dave Scott Began His Career on Fan Favorite Films Like ‘Good Burger’ and ‘You Got Served’

According to IMDb, Scott began his career choreographing films like Good Burger, You Got Served, and its sequel, You Got Served: Take It to the Streets. In 2005, he worked on Coach Carter with Samuel L. Jackson, which opened the door to projects like Stomp the Yard and Prom Night.

Meanwhile, Scott’s most high-profile gig was on So You Think You Can Dance, where he worked from 2008 to 2015.

A GoFundMe page, created by Neko Scott, is raising funds for memorial services for the late choreographer.

“A loving son, father, grandfather, and friend,” the fundraising page reads in part. “He was a world-renowned choreographer and creative director. Dave had a big heart, a big smile, and an infectious laugh. He lit up every room.”