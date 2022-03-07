This Snow Shoveling Hack Will Save Both Time And Your Lower Back

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Many of us have spent a lot of time shoveling snow this winter. Despite its light and fluffy appearance, clearing fresh snow off of sidewalks, steps, and driveways can be time-consuming, back-breaking work.

When we had our big snowfall in mid-February, I spent hours clearing off two driveways–mine and my neighbor’s. I was so sore when I woke up the next morning that I could hardly move. And that soreness lasted for the better part of two days.

Does that prove that I need to be more active in my daily life? Yes. But, it also means that shoveling snow is just as hard on your body as a grueling workout. And it’s never going to get any easier, right?

Check Out This Snow Shoveling Hack

If you’ve seen National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, you’re probably familiar with the sledding scene. Clark Griswold greases up his sled in an attempt to set a new land speed record. He then proceeds to fly down the hill at breakneck speed as sparks fly behind him.

He’s going so fast that he flies through an ice-fishing cabin and crosses a busy street before landing in the Wal-Mart parking lot. Clark shouldn’t be a source for any kind of advice or life hacks, but he was onto something when he greased up his sled.

As one YouTuber pointed out, you can apply this principle and turn it into a snow shoveling hack by spraying WD-40 or PAM cooking spray onto your snow shovel. Seriously, this hack works like you wouldn’t believe.

If you spray your snow shovel with WD-40, it will keep the snow chunks from sticking and weighing it down. This hack will make the job go so much faster because loading and unloading the snow is a breeze. And it’s much easier on your lower back.

Get The Right Shovel

Just remember, the proper shovel is key. Don’t get one that’s so big you will overload it. That can really do a number on your back, too. Instead, try to stick to a small-to-medium-sized shovel, like this one. It’s also a good idea to shovel several times as the snow is falling instead of waiting until it’s done (like I did. Oops!). This method will prevent the snow from getting the chance to bond to surfaces.

Also, when you keep shoveling down to the pavement, it will allow the sunlight to warm it up and stop ice from forming. If you have a snowblower for the big jobs, you can still use WD-40 to spray the exit chute to keep the snow from sticking.

